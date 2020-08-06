19:40 | 06.08.2020

EDF Renewables North America, National Audubon Society and Defenders of Wildlife Enter into a Collaborative Agreement

EDF Renewables North America (EDFR), National Audubon Society (Audubon), and Defenders of Wildlife (Defenders) today announced a Swainson’s Hawk Study and Conservation Action Agreement that exemplifies the shared goals and collaboration necessary to develop renewable energy to meet California’s 100% goal while conserving important wildlife and their habitat.

Eastern Kern County is home to important species and natural resources including the Swainson’s Hawk. Audubon has identified Swainson’s Hawk as a priority species for conservation in California, and in partnership with Defenders, has been pursuing efforts to conserve the species in the Antelope Valley and Kern County since 2012. The Collaborative Agreement, funded by EDF Renewables, will have multiple benefits, including: Updating scientific information concerning the Swainson’s Hawk nesting and foraging status and distribution in the Antelope Valley of Kern County; Providing information needed to develop a Swainson’s Hawk conservation strategy for this region; and, Establishing a Swainson’s Hawk Conservation Fund to implement conservation actions recommended by the conservation strategy. EDF Renewables is committed to providing solutions to meet California’s goal of 60% renewable energy generation by 2030 and 100% by 2045. EDFR has a long and positive history in Eastern Kern County where since 2004, EDFR has developed over 1.3 gigawatts of wind and solar projects. Its continued success is derived from developing renewable energy projects that are not only complementary to existing land use but also respect local natural resources through effective siting techniques and mitigation measures. Pamela Flick, California Program Director, Defenders of Wildlife, said, “Defenders is pleased to join with EDFR and Audubon in this collaborative effort to protect Swainson’s Hawk while facilitating the development of clean renewable energy. Our world is facing the dual crises of biodiversity loss and climate change and any efforts to address both issues is a win for wildlife and people.” Garry George, Director, Clean Energy Initiative, National Audubon Society, commented, “EDFR joins the list of responsible renewable energy developers who see the value of two outcomes of their projects – emissions reduction and conservation of species. Their contribution is not mitigation and is not required. EDFR is providing the funding because they care and are interested in conservation in the area they are developing.” Devon Muto, Director of Solar Development, West Region at EDFR added, “We are pleased to be partnering with Audubon and Defenders to advance the science on this important species and establish a Conservation Fund that can support immediate and lasting conservation actions in this region that will have co-benefits beyond the Swainson’s Hawk.”

About EDF Renewables:

EDF Renewables is a market leading independent power producer and service provider with 35 years of expertise in renewable energy. The Company delivers grid-scale power: wind (onshore and offshore), solar photovoltaic, and storage projects; distributed solutions: solar, solar+storage, EV charging and energy management; and asset optimization: technical, operational, and commercial skills to maximize performance of generating projects. EDF Renewables’ North American portfolio consists of 16 GW of developed projects and 10 GW under service contracts. EDFR is a subsidiary of EDF Renouvelables, the dedicated renewable energy affiliate of the EDF Group. For more information visit: www.edf-re.com

About Defenders of Wildlife:

Defenders of Wildlife is dedicated to the protection of all native animals and plants in their natural communities. With over 1.8 million members and activists, Defenders of Wildlife is a leading advocate for innovative solutions to safeguard our wildlife heritage for generations to come. For more information, visit https://defenders.org/newsroom and follow us on Twitter @Defenders.

About Audubon:

The National Audubon Society protects birds and the places they need, today and tomorrow. Audubon works throughout the Americas using science, advocacy, education, and on-the-ground conservation. State programs, nature centers, chapters, and partners give Audubon an unparalleled wingspan that reaches millions of people each year to inform, inspire, and unite diverse communities in conservation action. A nonprofit conservation organization since 1905, Audubon believes in a world in which people and wildlife thrive. Learn more at www.audubon.org and on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at @audubonsociety.View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200806005848/en/