19:51 | 20.12.2019

EDF Renewables North America Signs Power Purchase Agreement with CleanPowerSF for Segment of Palen Solar Project

EDF Renewables North America today announced the signing of a 20-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with CleanPowerSF for a 100 megawatt (MWac) tranche of the Palen Solar site known as Maverick 6 Solar Project. The project expects to come online by the end of 2021 and deliver enough clean electricity annually to power 49,000 average California homes. The Palen Solar site encompasses multiple solar projects located in Riverside County, California on 3,140 acres of federal lands within a Solar Energy Zone (SEZ) and Development Focus Area, managed by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management (BLM). The BLM completed the federal permitting process, issuing the project a Record of Decision (ROD) in October 2018. PPAs awarded for the site to date are as follows: Maverick 1: 125 MWac / 173 MWp with Southern California Edison

Maverick 5: 100 MWac / 136 MWp with Shell Energy North America

Maverick 6: 100 MWac / 136 MWp with CleanPowerSF

Maverick 7: 132 MWac / 179 MWp with Shell Energy North America “EDF Renewables is pleased to partner on our first power purchase agreement with CleanPowerSF that will support the construction of the Maverick 6 project. We commend CleanPowerSF on this important milestone towards meeting their goal of supporting stable energy prices and new clean energy infrastructure and we look forward to building upon this opportunity in the future,” said Dai Owen, Vice President, Power Marketing at EDF Renewables. “This contract marks the Company’s 5th PPA with a Community Choice Aggregator (CCA); we are proud to be a reliable partner for the growing CCA community.” CleanPowerSF is a not-for-profit program operated by San Francisco Public Utilities Commission. The program launched in 2016 with a mission to provide San Francisco residents and businesses with the choice of having their electricity supplied from clean, renewable sources at competitive rates. CleanPowerSF now serves more than 376,000 customers in San Francisco. With a 96 percent participation rate, the program is popular among businesses and residents. “We’re thrilled to support EDF Renewables’ Maverick 6 Solar Project and provide clean, safe and reliable energy to our customers in San Francisco,” said SFPUC General Manager Harlan L. Kelly, Jr. “By signing this agreement, we’ll make a significant investment in our clean energy future.” EDF Renewables is committed to providing solutions to meet California’s carbon-reduction goals. With over 30 years of experience and 16 gigawatts (GW) of renewable projects developed throughout North America, EDF Renewables provides a fully integrated bundle of energy solutions from grid-scale wind, solar, and solar plus storage projects to electric vehicle charging and energy storage management.

About EDF Renewables:

EDF Renewables North America is a market leading independent power producer and service provider with over 30 years of expertise in renewable energy. The Company delivers grid-scale power: wind (onshore and offshore), solar photovoltaic, and storage projects; distributed solutions: solar, solar+storage, EV charging and energy management; and asset optimization: technical, operational, and commercial skills to maximize performance of generating projects. EDF Renewables’ North American portfolio consists of 16 GW of developed projects and 10 GW under service contracts. EDF Renewables is a subsidiary of EDF Renouvelables, the dedicated renewable energy affiliate of the EDF Group. For more information visit: www.edf-re.com.

About San Francisco Public Utilities Commission:

The San Francisco Public Utilities Commission (SFPUC) is a department of the City and County of San Francisco. It delivers drinking water to 2.7 million people in the San Francisco Bay Area, collects and treats wastewater for the City and County of San Francisco, and generates clean power for municipal buildings, residents, and businesses through its Hetch Hetchy Power and CleanPowerSF programs. The SFPUC’s mission is to provide customers with high quality, efficient and reliable water, power, and sewer services in a manner that values environmental and community interests and sustains the resources entrusted to our care. Learn more at www.sfwater.org.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191220005516/en/