18:00 | 21.07.2020

EDF Renewables North America to Provide Battery Energy Storage, Onsite Solar and EV Charging Stations for Sanford Burnham Prebys Campus

EDF Renewables North America today announced an agreement with Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute and San Diego-based CollectiveSun to design, build, and operate an integrated energy system consisting of rooftop and carport solar, storage and electric vehicle (EV) charging. The integrated system consists of 847 kilowatt (kWp) solar photovoltaic; 800 kWp/1,805 kilowatt hour (kWh) onsite behind-the-meter battery storage; and 50 smart EV charging stations to be installed at the Sanford Burnham Prebys campus in San Diego (La Jolla), California. EDF Renewables partnered with CollectiveSun, a company exclusively dedicated to helping nonprofits and tax-exempt organizations fund solar projects through their proprietary funding models. CollectiveSun provided a discount for the cost of the installation since it was able to utilize tax credits that were otherwise not available to Sanford Burnham Prebys due to its tax-exempt status. While CollectiveSun will initially own the system, an ownership option will be available to Sanford Burnham Prebys after six years. Solar reduces utility costs while the battery storage shifts the solar generation into the evening on-peak period of expensive power. The storage system will also be used to mitigate spikes in usage thereby lowering utility demand charges. Sanford Burnham Prebys is expected to save over $7 million in utility costs over the lifetime of the system. Raphael Declercq, Executive Vice President, Distributed Solutions & Strategy at EDF Renewables commented, “EDF Renewables is proud to work with CollectiveSun on this multi-technology project for Sanford Burnham Prebys – a leading nonprofit institution in biomedical research. This system demonstrates how a holistic solution provides the Institute with the most control of their operating energy costs while offering benefits to its 700 scientists and staff.” This project contributes to EDFR’s growing portfolio of integrated energy systems in San Diego and could also provide Virtual Power Plant (VPP) grid services to support Community Choice Aggregation. The integrated solar carport and battery energy storage system will be operated by EDF Store and Forecast Energy Management System (EMS). The software platform has been deployed on over 129 MWh of integrated renewable and energy storage systems globally and is controlling EDFR’s growing portfolio of systems throughout the San Diego region. The EV charging system will be installed by PowerFlex, an EDF Renewables Company, using their Adaptive Load Management (ALM) technology. This patented technology, developed out of Caltech, maximizes the delivery of power to electric vehicles while reducing or eliminating the need for costly utility upgrades by managing charging dependent upon driver’s demand, building load, onsite generation. The smart EV charging platform is designed to flatten charging consumption and shift the consumption into the middle of the day to align with solar production. The integrated system is tailored to the facility’s energy characteristics, turning the solar carport and EV charging stations into a sustainable clean energy asset that reduces operational energy costs with no up-front capital costs EDF Renewables Distributed Solutions is a part of EDF Renewables North America, a market leading independent power producer and service provider with 35 years of expertise in renewable energy. The Distributed Solutions group offers on-site clean energy for office buildings, load serving entities, corporates and industrials. The company delivers solar, storage and electric vehicle charging stations as an individual offering or as a full microgrid offering.

About EDF Renewables:

EDF Renewables North America is a market leading independent power producer and service provider with 35 years of expertise in renewable energy. The Company delivers grid-scale power: wind (onshore and offshore), solar photovoltaic, and storage projects; distributed solutions: solar, solar+storage, EV charging and energy management; and asset optimization: technical, operational, and commercial skills to maximize performance of generating projects. EDF Renewables’ North American portfolio consists of 16 GW of developed projects and 11 GW under service contracts. EDF Renewables is a subsidiary of EDF Renouvelables, the dedicated renewable energy affiliate of the EDF Group. For more information visit: www.edf-re.com The Distributed Solutions group offers on-site clean energy for load serving entities, commercial and industrial customers. The company delivers solar, storage and electric vehicles charging stations as an individual offering or as a full microgrid offering.

About CollectiveSun™

Founded in 2011, CollectiveSun is dedicated to helping nonprofits and tax-exempt organizations fund solar projects across the United States. Their proprietary funding models enable nonprofit organizations to utilize solar tax benefits that are normally unavailable due to their tax-exempt status. CollectiveSun reduces the cost of a nonprofit solar project by 12% and provides access to the least expensive funding options for the remaining 88%. Additionally, their deep expertise in solar engineering, solar finance solutions, and project management simplifies the process of going solar for their nonprofit partners. For more information, visit www.collectivesun.com

