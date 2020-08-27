|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
22:15 | 27.08.2020
Edison International and Southern California Edison Declare Q2 Dividends
The Board of Directors of Edison International (NYSE: EIX) today declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.6375 per share, payable on October 31, 2020, to shareholders of record on September 30, 2020.
Additionally, the Board of Directors of Southern California Edison (SCE) today declared the following quarterly dividends, payable on September 15, 2020 to shareholders of record on September 14, 2020 on the:
Series G preference stock, which would result in a distribution of $0.31875 per security on SCE Trust II’s 5.10% Trust Preference Securities
Series H preference stock, which would result in a distribution of $0.359375 per security on SCE Trust III’s 5.75% Trust Preference Securities
Series J preference stock, which would result in a distribution of $0.3359375 per security on SCE Trust IV’s 5.375% Trust Preference Securities
Series K preference stock, which would result in a distribution of $0.340625 per security on SCE Trust V’s 5.45% Trust Preference Securities
Series L preference stock, which would result in a distribution of $0.3125 per security on SCE Trust VI’s 5.00% Trust Preference Securities
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer