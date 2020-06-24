2:40 | 25.06.2020



Edison International and Southern California Edison Declare Q2 Dividends



The Board of Directors of Edison International (NYSE: EIX) today declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.6375 per share, payable on July 31, 2020, to shareholders of record on July 6, 2020.

Additionally, the Board of Directors of Southern California Edison (SCE) today declared the following quarterly dividends, payable on August 31, 2020 to shareholders of record on August 5, 2020:

$0.255 per share on the 4.08% series of cumulative preferred stock

$0.265 per share on the 4.24% series of cumulative preferred stock

$0.29875 per share on the 4.78% series of cumulative preferred stock

Further, the SCE Board of Directors today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share on the 4.32% series of cumulative preferred stock, payable on September 30, 2020 to shareholders of record on September 4, 2020.

About Edison International

Edison International (NYSE: EIX) is one of the nation’s largest electric utility holding companies, providing clean and reliable energy and energy services through its independent companies. Headquartered in Rosemead, California, Edison International is the parent company of Southern California Edison Company, a utility that delivers electricity to 15 million people across Southern, Central and Coastal California. Edison International is also the parent company of Edison Energy, a global energy advisory company delivering comprehensive, data-driven energy solutions to commercial and industrial users to meet their cost, sustainability and risk goals.

