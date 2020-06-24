|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
2:40 | 25.06.2020
Edison International and Southern California Edison Declare Q2 Dividends
The Board of Directors of Edison International (NYSE: EIX) today declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.6375 per share, payable on July 31, 2020, to shareholders of record on July 6, 2020.
Additionally, the Board of Directors of Southern California Edison (SCE) today declared the following quarterly dividends, payable on August 31, 2020 to shareholders of record on August 5, 2020:
$0.255 per share on the 4.08% series of cumulative preferred stock
$0.265 per share on the 4.24% series of cumulative preferred stock
$0.29875 per share on the 4.78% series of cumulative preferred stock
Further, the SCE Board of Directors today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share on the 4.32% series of cumulative preferred stock, payable on September 30, 2020 to shareholders of record on September 4, 2020.
