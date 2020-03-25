|
Edison International Donates $1 Million to Support Those Impacted by COVID-19
To help Californians who are facing hardships because of quarantines, taking care of family or school and business closures, Edison International pledged $1 million on March 13 to local nonprofits whose focus is on providing critical services, food and necessities to vulnerable communities in response to COVID-19.
“Edison International appreciates the health care workers, first responders, local communities and others who are on the front lines working to contain this pandemic,” said Pedro Pizarro, president and CEO of Edison International, Southern California Edison’s parent company. “As an essential service provider and a member of the community, we remain committed to the health, safety and well-being of customers and employees, and will support those who need it the most during these unprecedented times.”
Edison International’s charitable donations will go to local nonprofits, including $150,000 to California Community Foundation’s COVID-19 LA County Response Fund as previously announced and $100,000 to each of the following organizations that are supporting customers facing food insecurity, a challenge that has only intensified with COVID-19:
In this collective effort, Edison International, SCE and Edison Energy employees are coming together to support the following four local nonprofits and other organizations working with communities greatly impacted by COVID-19:
Edison International charitable causes are funded entirely by Edison International shareholders. SCE customers’ utility bill payments do not fund philanthropic donations.
For more information on Edison International’s COVID-19 response, visit edison.com/covid19.
