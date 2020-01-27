ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
Edison International to Hold Conference Call on Fourth-Quarter, Full-Year 2019 Financial Results

Edison International (NYSE:EIX):
WHAT:  
Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2019 Financial Results.

 
  
 
WHEN:  
1:30 p.m. (Pacific Standard Time).

 
  
 
NUMBERS:  
1-888-673-9780 – for callers in the United States.

 
  
1-312-470-0178 – for international callers.

 
  
 
PASSCODE:  
Edison

 
  
 
WEBCAST:  www.edisoninvestor.com
 
  
 
REPLAY:
In addition to the live conference call and webcast, a telephone replay will be available through March 12 at the following numbers:

 
  
 

 
  
1-866-396-7644 – for callers in the United States.

 
  
1-203-369-0527 – for international callers.

 
  
Passcode: 5284
About Edison International
Edison International (NYSE:EIX), through its subsidiaries, is a distributor and generator of electric power, as well as a provider of energy services and technologies, including renewable energy. Headquartered in Rosemead, Calif., Edison International is the parent company of Southern California Edison, one of the nation’s largest electric utilities. Edison International is also the parent company of Edison Energy, a portfolio of competitive businesses that provide commercial and industrial customers with energy management and procurement services. Edison Energy is independent from Southern California Edison.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200127005762/en/

