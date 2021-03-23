15:00 | 23.03.2021

EforAll Announces Launch of English and Spanish Business Accelerator Programs to Expand Access to Entrepreneurship in Northwest Arkansas

Entrepreneurship for All (EforAll), the nonprofit whose mission is to accelerate economic and social impact through inclusive entrepreneurship, today announced the launch of its free, year-long Business Accelerator program in the Northwest Arkansas community with financial support from the Walton Family Foundation. As diverse populations have quintupled in the region, with Hispanic/Latinx residents accounting for 17% of the population, these programs will also be offered through EforAll’s Spanish program, EparaTodos. EforAll helps under-represented individuals successfully start and grow their businesses or nonprofits across a wide range of industries, including personal and professional services, food, retail, manufacturing, and technology. The program offers a unique combination of immersive business training, dedicated mentorship from local business and community leaders, and access to a large professional network – along with the opportunity to win seed money. “EforAll will provide vital resources and creates access to entrepreneurial opportunities for everyday Northwest Arkansas residents striving to launch new businesses,” said Yee Lin Lai, program officer, Walton Family Foundation. Among the over 500 businesses started by EforAll participants, 74% are owned by women, 58% are owned by people of color, 46% are owned by immigrants, and 39% are owned by people who were previously unemployed. These businesses generated over $25M in revenue and created 720 local jobs in 2019. “We are thrilled that our proven program is expanding to Northwest Arkansas. This region has enjoyed tremendous economic success, but community and business leaders recognize the need to create a more inclusive entrepreneurship ecosystem to meet the needs of all its residents,” said David Parker, CEO, EforAll. “We believe EforAll and EparaTodos will fill that void by helping those who may not have access to the right resources or tools start a business and have their own opportunity to flourish in the local community.” “EforAll’s bilingual business accelerator programs will offer Latinx entrepreneurs in the region the confidence, support and networks they need to start their businesses,” said Jeannette Balleza Collins, entrepreneurial development director, Northwest Arkansas Council. “It’s energizing to consider the power of more inclusive engagement and representation in our diversifying community.” EforAll’s Business Accelerator programs as well as its first community Pitch Contests – a free event open to everyone that offers an opportunity to validate a business idea, win cash prizes, network with local business owners, and meet potential customers – will launch this summer in both English and Spanish. Currently, EforAll is looking for an Executive Director and two Program Managers for the Northwest Arkansas community. If you want to be part of the organization and are based in the region, please apply at www.eforall.org/careers. To learn more about EforAll and its Northwest Arkansas programs, please visit www.eforall.org/ar/northwest-arkansas.

About EforAll

Entrepreneurship for All (EforAll) is a nonprofit organization that partners with communities nationwide to help under-represented individuals successfully start and grow a business through intensive business training, mentorship and an extended professional support network. To date, EforAll alumni have launched more than 500 businesses and created more than 700 local jobs. Programs are available in both English and Spanish. EforAll is currently available in the following MA communities: Berkshire County, Cape Cod, Fall River/New Bedford, Greater Worcester, Holyoke, Lawrence, Lowell, Lynn, and Roxbury as well as Longmont, CO. To learn more about EforAll, please visit eforall.org.

