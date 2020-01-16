23:36 | 06.01.2020

El Paso Electric and the Infrastructure Investments Fund File Unopposed Stipulation in New Mexico in Connection with Proposed Transaction

On January 3, 2020, El Paso Electric Company (EPE) (NYSE: EE) and the

Infrastructure Investments Fund (IIF) filed an unopposed stipulation

(the “Unopposed Stipulation”) with the New Mexico Public Regulation

Commission (NMPRC) regarding IIF’s proposed acquisition of EPE. A

hearing of the NMPRC to discuss the Unopposed Stipulation is scheduled

for January 16, 2020. EPE and IIF issued the following statement:

We appreciate the cooperative and productive conversations we have

had with the NMPRC Staff and intervenors. The unopposed agreement is a

major step forward and demonstrates the shared belief that this

transaction creates meaningful benefits for EPE and EPE’s communities,

customers, and employees. We respect the regulatory process and look

forward to closing the transaction in the first half of 2020.

As previously announced, the proposed transaction is expected to close

in the first half of 2020, subject to receipt of regulatory approvals

and other customary closing conditions.

About El Paso Electric

El Paso Electric is a regional electric utility providing generation,

transmission and distribution service to approximately 431,000 retail

and wholesale customers in a 10,000 square mile area of the Rio Grande

valley in west Texas and southern New Mexico.

About The Infrastructure Investments Fund

The Infrastructure Investments Fund (IIF) is a $12 billion private

investment vehicle advised by a dedicated infrastructure investment

group within J.P. Morgan Investment Management Inc. IIF is responsible

for investing and growing the retirement funds of more than 40 million

families, including 2 million people across Texas and New Mexico who

will be invested in El Paso Electric.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this news release, other than statements of

historical fact, are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of

Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E

of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements

include those statements regarding regulatory approvals and the expected

timing of closing the proposed transaction. Forward-looking statements

often include words like “believe”, “anticipate”, “target”, “project”,

“expect”, “predict”, “pro forma”, “estimate”, “intend”, “will”, “is

designed to”, “plan”, and words of similar meaning, or are indicated by

EPE’s discussion of strategies or trends. Forward-looking statements

describe EPE’s future plans, objectives, expectations or goals. Although

EPE believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking

statements are reasonable, no assurances can be given that these

expectations will prove to be correct. Such statements address future

events and conditions and include, but are not limited to, statements

relating to: (1) IIF’s proposed acquisition of EPE, (2) regulatory

approvals for the proposed transaction, (3) the closing of the proposed

transaction, and (4) the expected timing of closing the proposed

transaction. This information may involve risks and uncertainties that

could cause actual results to differ materially from such

forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning factors

that could cause actual results to differ materially from those

expressed in forward-looking statements is contained in EPE’s most

recently filed periodic reports and in other filings made by EPE with

the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Any such

forward-looking statement is qualified by reference to these risks and

factors. EPE cautions against putting undue reliance on forward-looking

statements or projecting any future results based on such statements.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news

release, and EPE does not undertake to update any forward-looking

statement contained herein. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200106006000/en/