ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
1:38 | 01.07.2020
El Paso Electric Announces Payment of Quarterly Dividend of $0.41
El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) announced that it paid a full regular cash dividend of $0.41 per share of EE common stock on June 30, 2020 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 16, 2020. EE had previously announced that the amount of the dividend depended on the closing date of EE’s previously announced acquisition by the Infrastructure Investments Fund (IIF).
EE expects its Board of Directors to declare a “stub period” cash dividend in an amount equal to $0.004505 per share of EE common stock (which reflects the most recent regular quarterly EE common stock dividend rate of $0.41 per share, divided by 91 days), multiplied by the number of days from and including June 17, 2020, the day after the record date for the most recent regular quarterly EE common stock dividend, to and including the closing date of the IIF acquisition. As previously announced, EE and IIF have extended the end date for the transaction to September 1, 2020. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission approval of the parties’ mitigation plan is the last remaining approval, and EE and IIF expect to close promptly following its receipt.
With the closing of the IIF acquisition, shares of EE common stock will cease to be traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). EE expects that the “stub period” cash dividend will be payable to the holders of record of EE common stock as of the close of business on the last day that EE common stock is traded on the NYSE.
