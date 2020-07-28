|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
23:38 | 28.07.2020
El Paso Electric Declares Stub Period Dividend
Today, the Board of Directors of El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) declared a “stub period” dividend in an amount equal to $0.004505 per share of EE common stock (which reflects the most recent regular quarterly EE common stock dividend rate of $0.41 per share, divided by 91 days), multiplied by the number of days from and including June 17, 2020, the day after the record date for the most recent regular quarterly EE common stock dividend, to and including the closing date of EE’s previously announced acquisition by the Infrastructure Investments Fund (IIF), which is expected to occur on July 29, 2020, subject to the satisfaction of conditions to closing.
With the closing of the IIF acquisition, shares of EE common stock will cease to be traded on the NYSE. The “stub period” dividend is payable to the holders of record of EE common stock as of the close of business on the last day that EE common stock is traded on the NYSE, which is expected to be July 29, 2020.
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer