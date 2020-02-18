|
El Paso Electric Fourth Quarter Earnings Release Date
El Paso Electric Company (the “Company) (NYSE:EE) will release its financial results for the three months and twelve months ended December 31, 2019 on Wednesday, February 26, 2020. In light of the previously announced Agreement and Plan of Merger (the “Merger Agreement”) pursuant to which the Company will be purchased by an affiliate of the Infrastructure Investments Fund (“IIF”), an investment vehicle advised by J.P. Morgan Investment Management Inc., the Company will no longer hold quarterly earnings conference calls to review quarterly financial results and will no longer provide earnings guidance.
For additional information on the Company’s financial results and the pending Merger Agreement, click here.
El Paso Electric Company is a regional electric utility providing generation, transmission and distribution service to approximately 432,000 retail and wholesale customers in a 10,000 square mile area of the Rio Grande valley in west Texas and southern New Mexico.
