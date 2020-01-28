|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
22:30 | 28.01.2020
Elanco Confirms Date and Conference Call for 2019 Fourth Quarter Financial Results
Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE: ELAN) will announce its 2019 fourth quarter financial results on Wednesday, February 19, 2020. Elanco will also conduct a conference call on that day with the investment community and media to further detail the company’s performance.
The conference call will begin at 8:00 a.m. Eastern time. Investors, media and the general public can access a live webcast of the conference call through the link that will be posted on Elanco’s website at https://investor.elanco.com/investors/events-and-presentations/events-calendar/default.aspx. A replay will also be available on the website shortly following the call.
