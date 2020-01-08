23:00 | 08.01.2020

Elanco Confirms Date for 2020 Financial Guidance Announcement

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE: ELAN) will announce its financial guidance for 2020 on Friday, January 10, 2020. Elanco will also conduct a conference call on that day with the investment community and media to further detail the company’s financial guidance. The conference call will begin at 8 a.m. Eastern time. Investors, media and the general public can access a live webcast of the conference call by visiting https://investor.elanco.com/investors/events-and-presentations/events-calendar/default.aspx. A replay of the presentation will be available on the website following the conference call.

ABOUT ELANCO

Elanco (NYSE: ELAN) is a global animal health company that develops products and knowledge services to prevent and treat disease in food animals and pets in more than 90 countries. With a 65-year heritage, we rigorously innovate to improve the health of animals and benefit our customers, while fostering an inclusive, cause-driven culture for more than 5,800 employees. At Elanco, we’re driven by our vision of food and companionship enriching life – all to advance the health of animals, people and the planet. Learn more at www.elanco.com.

