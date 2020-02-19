|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
22:30 | 19.02.2020
Elanco Signs Agreement with Merck Animal Health to Divest Worldwide Rights for Vecoxan®
Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE: ELAN) announced today it signed an agreement with Merck Animal Health (also known as MSD Animal Health) to divest worldwide rights for Vecoxan® for $55 million in an all-cash deal. Vecoxan® is used for prevention and treatment of coccidiosis in calves and lambs.
Divesting the rights to Vecoxan brings divestitures to-date into the $120 million to $140 million revenue range Elanco previously stated it expected across both companies. In total, these divestitures have generated approximately $425 million in pre-tax proceeds, which will be used to pay down debt associated with the transaction. The closing of the transaction with Vecoxan® is contingent on Elanco closing its transaction with Bayer, as well as other customary closing conditions.
“As we look broadly at the Bayer animal health transaction, we are encouraged by the significant progress from a regulatory, financing and integration planning perspective, as well as Bayer’s underlying market positioning and performance. We continue to work toward a mid-2020 close,” said Jeff Simmons, president and CEO of Elanco.
Vecoxan joins Elanco’s previously announced Osurnia® and Capstar® divestitures, and divestiture of European Economic Area and U.K. rights for Drontal® and Profender® from the Bayer portfolio. Elanco is in advanced discussions with the required regulatory authorities, which are progressing as expected. Elanco already received antitrust clearance for the transaction in China, Turkey and Ukraine. Any proposed remedy and final clearance for the Elanco/Bayer transaction remains subject to review and approval from other regulatory authorities.
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer