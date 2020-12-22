ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
14:30 | 22.12.2020
Elanco to Participate in the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE: ELAN) will participate in the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 12, 2021. Jeff Simmons, president and CEO, will represent the company and respond to questions from analysts. He is scheduled to present at 7:30 a.m. ET.

A live audio webcast will be available in the “Events and Presentations” section of Elanco’s investor website. A replay will be available for approximately 90 days.
ABOUT ELANCO
Elanco Animal Health (NYSE: ELAN) is a global leader in animal health dedicated to innovating and delivering products and services to prevent and treat disease in farm animals and pets, creating value for farmers, pet owners, veterinarians, stakeholders, and society as a whole. With nearly 70 years of animal health heritage, we are committed to helping our customers improve the health of animals in their care, while also making a meaningful impact on our local and global communities. At Elanco, we’re driven by our vision of Food and Companionship Enriching life and our Elanco Healthy Purpose™ CSR framework – all to advance the health of animals, people and the planet. Learn more at www.elanco.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201222005013/en/

NEWSLETTER

Abonnieren Sie jetzt unsere
Financial.de-Newsletter:
- Daily
- Weekly

WIRTSCHAFTSNACHRICHTEN

14:38 Uhr | 22.12.2020
Niederlande: Nur noch akute ...

14:37 Uhr | 22.12.2020
Siemens Energy will Wasserstoff ...

14:26 Uhr | 22.12.2020
'Querdenken' will nun am 30. ...

14:25 Uhr | 22.12.2020
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Apple legen ...

14:18 Uhr | 22.12.2020
Bericht: Brexit gefährdet ...

Kursverzögerung mind. +15 min

 

 

 
Partner Nutzung Quellen & Copyright
ARIVA.DE AG Goldinvest.de AGB Werbung Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
Deutsche Börse AG iwr.de Impressum © 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
eResearch MIDAS Research Datenschutz Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
finanznachrichten.de Performaxx Disclaimer