12:46 | 23.10.2020

Electric Vehicle Batteries Thematic Research Report 2020 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Electric Vehicle Batteries – Thematic Research” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. This report focuses on electric vehicle (EV) batteries. Competing chemistries and construction methods vie to become the new industry standard as players race to squeeze more capacity and longevity out of their products while also battling to reduce the cost of production.

Scope

The publisher has developed a unique thematic methodology for valuing technology, media and telecom companies based on their relative strength in the big investment themes that are impacting their industry. Whilst most investment research is underpinned by backwards looking company valuation models, the publisher’s thematic methodology identifies which companies are best placed to succeed in a future filled with multiple disruptive threats. To do this, the publisher tracks the performance of the top 600 technology, media and telecom stocks against the 50 most important themes driving their earnings, generating 30,000 thematic scores. The algorithms in the publisher’s “thematic engine” help to clearly identify the winners and losers within the TMT sector. Our 600 TMT stocks are categorised into 18 sectors. Each sector scorecard has a thematic screen, a risk screen and a valuation screen. Our thematic research ecosystem has a three-tiered reporting structure: single theme, multi-theme and sector scorecard. This report is a Multi-Theme report, covering all stocks, all sectors and all themes, giving readers a strong sense of how everything fits together and how conflicting themes might interact with one another.

Reasons to Buy

Our thematic investment research product, supported by our thematic engine, is aimed at senior (C-Suite) executives in the corporate world as well as institutional investors. Corporations: Helps CEOs in all industries understand the disruptive threats to their competitive landscape Investors: Helps fund managers focus their time on the most interesting investment opportunities in global TMT. Our unique differentiator, compared to all our rival thematic research houses, is that our thematic engine has a proven track record of predicting winners and losers.

Key Topics Covered:

Players Technology briefing Trends Industry analysis Value chain Companies section Sector scorecards Glossary Thematic methodology For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zdfxls

