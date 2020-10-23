|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
12:46 | 23.10.2020
Electric Vehicle Batteries Thematic Research Report 2020 – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Electric Vehicle Batteries – Thematic Research” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
This report focuses on electric vehicle (EV) batteries. Competing chemistries and construction methods vie to become the new industry standard as players race to squeeze more capacity and longevity out of their products while also battling to reduce the cost of production.
To do this, the publisher tracks the performance of the top 600 technology, media and telecom stocks against the 50 most important themes driving their earnings, generating 30,000 thematic scores.
The algorithms in the publisher’s “thematic engine” help to clearly identify the winners and losers within the TMT sector. Our 600 TMT stocks are categorised into 18 sectors. Each sector scorecard has a thematic screen, a risk screen and a valuation screen.
Our thematic research ecosystem has a three-tiered reporting structure: single theme, multi-theme and sector scorecard. This report is a Multi-Theme report, covering all stocks, all sectors and all themes, giving readers a strong sense of how everything fits together and how conflicting themes might interact with one another.
Corporations: Helps CEOs in all industries understand the disruptive threats to their competitive landscape
Investors: Helps fund managers focus their time on the most interesting investment opportunities in global TMT.
Our unique differentiator, compared to all our rival thematic research houses, is that our thematic engine has a proven track record of predicting winners and losers.
Technology briefing
Trends
Industry analysis
Value chain
Companies section
Sector scorecards
Glossary
Thematic methodology
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zdfxls
