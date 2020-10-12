|
23:00 | 12.10.2020
Electrical Services Procurement Intelligence Report with Roadmap for Recovery from COVID-19
The Electrical Services procurement market will register an incremental spend of about $ 26 billion, growing at a CAGR of 5.01% from 2020-2024. A targeted strategic approach to Electrical Services market sourcing can unlock several opportunities for buyers. This report offers market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Request free sample pages
What are the key market trends?
What are the category growth drivers?
What are the constraints on category growth?
Who are the suppliers in this market?
What are the demand-supply shifts?
What are the major category requirements?
What are the procurement best practices in this market?
Our Electrical Services procurement intelligence report offers actionable procurement intelligence insights, sourcing strategies, and action plans to mitigate risks arising out of the current pandemic situation.
What should be my strategic sourcing objectives, activities, and enablers for Electrical Services category?
Which negotiation levers can I pull for cost-saving?
What are Electrical Services procurement best practices I should be promoting in my supply chain
On the supply side, North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and APAC will have the maximum influence owing to the supplier base.
The drivers and inhibitors that influence these global and regional outlooks are also elaborated in detail. Request for a FREE sample to access our in-depth growth decomposition analysis:
Is this growth cyclical?
When will the growth curve peak?
What is driving the growth (or lack of it) in individual geographies?
Which geographies hold the most rewarding opportunities for buyers and suppliers?
ABB Group
Siemens AG
Schneider Electric
Larsen & Toubro Ltd.
Eaton Corp.
Alliance Electrical Services Ltd.
Able Electric Service Inc.
Wyer Electrical Services Ltd.
SSI Electrical Services Ltd.
LKT Electrical Services Ltd.
Which KPIs should I use to evaluate my incumbent suppliers?
Which supplier selection criteria are relevant for?
What are the Electrical Services category essentials in terms of SLAs and RFx?
