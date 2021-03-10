|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
15:00 | 10.03.2021
Elevate Prize Foundation Launches Application for $5M Elevate Prize
The Elevate Prize Foundation is pleased to announce the launch of its second year of the Elevate Prize, which will commit $5 million in funding and services to 10 prize winners. The Foundation is searching for social impact leaders globally who are tackling the most pressing challenges of our time, with the most innovative and effective solutions.
Founders and CEOs of nonprofits and public charities worldwide are welcome to apply to win one of 10 annual Elevate Prizes. New this year is a simplified, two-phase application, making it significantly easier for nonprofit leaders to apply for the Prize. Phase 1, now open to all applicants, includes a shortened written application, while Phase 2 will include a more robust set of questions, released only to select applicants this summer.
The Elevate Prize Foundation, founded in 2019 by entrepreneur and philanthropist Joseph Deitch, is dedicated to giving unsung social entrepreneurs the necessary resources to scale their impact, and to ultimately help inspire and awaken the hero in all of us. The Foundation awarded its inaugural class of 10 winners in October 2020.
Each winner of this year’s Elevate Prize will receive:
“The Elevate Prize remains committed to finding a radically diverse group of innovative problem solvers, and investing unconventional and personalized resources that bring greater visibility to them as leaders and the vital work they do. We make good famous,” said Carolina García Jayaram, executive director, Elevate Prize Foundation.
The Foundation is proud to partner with MIT Solve on this year’s Elevate Prize. As an extension of its partnership, the Foundation will commit one of its 10 Prizes to MIT Solve’s first US Challenge on Antiracist Technology. The Elevate Prize for Antiracist Technology is open to nonprofit leaders who are helping to create an antiracist and equitable future in the U.S. This exemplar leader will take part in both the MIT Solver program and the Elevate Prize program and receive ongoing support from both organizations.
The application process for the Prize begins today at www.elevateprize.org/apply and applicants can submit up until the May 5 deadline. Following this deadline, select applicants will be invited to complete Phase 2 of the application. Winners will be announced in October 2021.
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2021 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer