12:30 | 07.01.2021

Elim Mining Appoints Rodney Prokop, Chief Financial Officer

Elim Mining Incorporated (“Elim Mining” or the “Company”), a private copper exploration and development company, is pleased to announce that Mr. Rodney Prokop has been appointed Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Prokop will be responsible for Elim Mining’s finance, accounting, business planning, tax, treasury, and value assurance functions. Mr. Llee Chapman retired from the Company as CFO to spend more time with his family. John Antwi, President and CEO commented: “Rodney is an accomplished financial executive, and so we are excited that he has joined the team. His experience with governance, capital structuring and capital markets, in addition to his financial stewardship, will complement the team very well. Our team is studying to restart the Cactus Mine, a past producing porphyry copper project, on private land in Arizona. His prior experience in Arizona’s copper industry will support our studies and development efforts, despite his focus on maintaining a strong balance sheet for the company.” He continued, “On behalf of the Board and Management team, we would like to thank Llee for his stewardship during our start up and wish him well with his wife and grandkids!” Mr. Prokop brings to Elim Mining over 26 years of experience in financial leadership in the mining industry, more specifically in the copper industry of Arizona. He was Chief Financial Officer and Chief Compliance Officer for Cupric Canyon Capital LLC from 2010-2017 and Vice President of Investor Relations at Frontera Copper Corporation from 2008-2009. Prior to that, he was employed by Phelps Dodge Corporation for 16 years, where he held positions of increasing responsibility in the financial area, including assignments as Director of Corporate Financial Analysis, Assistant Treasurer and Director of Investor Relations. In addition, he served as Vice President of Finance for one of Phelps Dodge’s manufacturing operations headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Mr. Prokop received a Bachelors of Science degree in Accounting from Minnesota State University – Moorhead and an MBA in Finance from Arizona State University. He is also a licensed Certified Public Accountant.

About Elim Mining Incorporated (www.elimmining.com | www.cactusmine.com)

Elim Mining is a private company that is building a scalable, multi-phase, multi-billion pound copper porphyry project on private land in Arizona. The Company is initially focused on resource development of the Cactus Mine, which is a re-start of the former Sacaton mine, operated by ASARCO through 1984. Concurrently, the Company is exploring the geologic district, including the Parks/Salyer Property. In addition to the in ground mineral potential, Elim Mining has completed a PEA on the mineralized stockpile, illustrating a run of mine heap leach operation that provides $140 million in cumulative free cash flow over 8 years, based on a copper price of $2.82/lb. Elim is managed by mining executives with over 210 years’ of combined experience in mine operations and business. With a history and reputation for strategically launching, revitalizing, and leading multi-million-dollar mining organizations, the team has achieved tremendous growth and value for investors in a socially and environmentally responsible manner.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210107005085/en/