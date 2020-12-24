|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
12:30 | 24.12.2020
Elim Mining Completes $3.8 Million Equity Financing
Elim Mining Incorporated (“Elim” or the “Company”), a private copper exploration and development company, is pleased to announce the closing of the first tranche of a non-brokered private placement of common shares of the Company (“Common Shares”) for aggregate gross proceeds of $3,811,620.60 (the “Offering”). Under the Offering, the Company issued a total of 12,705,402 Common Shares at a price of $0.30 per Common Share. A second tranche consisting of shares subscribed by a technical consortium (the “Consortium”) comprised of Samuel Engineering and Q&D is expected to close in January 2021. The Company has agreed with the Consortium that $1,900,000 of the fees payable for certain services on the stockpile project will be satisfied by issuing Common Shares (6,333,333) at the deemed price of $0.30 per Common Share. The Company’s largest shareholders, Tembo Capital and RCF, have the right to participate in the offering up to the amount required to maintain their respective shareholdings.
The Company intends to use the proceeds of the Offering to advance the resource development drilling at the Cactus Mine and Parks/Salyer properties, additional technical studies of the Stockpile Project, land acquisitions, and general working capital.
Pursuant to their subscription, Elim will grant the Consortium, the right of first offer to bid for certain future services related to the Stockpile.
All Common Shares issued under the Offering will be subject to a hold period expiring four-months plus one day following the date that the Company becomes a reporting issuer in any province or territory of Canada.
The Common Shares issued under the Offering have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), or any state or other applicable jurisdiction’s securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state or other jurisdictions’ securities laws. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any offer, solicitation or sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.
Although Elim has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and Elim disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.
