13.07.2020
Elim Mining Completes US$19.1 Million Financing and Finalizes the Acquisition of the Cactus Mine, Arizona
Elim Mining Incorporated (“Elim” or the “Company”), a private copper exploration and development company, is pleased to announce the completion of a three part financing package with the Tembo Capital group (“Tembo”) and Resource Capital Funds (“RCF”) (collectively, the “the Investors”) for aggregate proceeds of US$19.1 million. The Company is currently focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper projects in central Arizona.
Tembo acquires 26,666,667 (32.01%) common shares of Elim Mining at closing
RCF acquires 7,288,893 common shares to increase its ownership to 14.15% of the company at closing
– This is covered below in details of the equity financing. The Investors Rights Agreement executed between the parties provides Tembo and RCF with certain pre-emptive rights of participation in future financings
Elim Mining will finalize the 100% acquisition of the Cactus Mine
Continue drilling at Cactus West and East orebodies to report a Mineral Resource Estimate and Preliminary Economic Assessment by Q2 2021
Initiate an Exploration program at the Parks/Salyer Target
General working capital
The loan has a 12% p.a. interest rate is payable quarterly (in cash or shares at Elim’s option), with a Maturity date of January 15, 2022
In additional consideration for the loan, Elim has granted the Investors a 0.64% NSR (the “Original Loan NSR”) on all minerals produced from the Cactus Mine and the Merrill Properties
The Investors maintain an Option to convert the loan into a further 1.27% NSR Royalty for a total NSR associated with the Loan of 1.91% (Tembo – 1.50%; RCF – 0.41%)
Elim may repay the Loan in whole at any time during the term and will include all accrued interest as of the date of the Prepayment. Should Elim repay the Loan only the 0.64% Original Loan NSR shall survive
Elim may buy back the Original Loan NSR of 0.64% for US$8.9 million
The Investors will have certain rights so long as that party holds a minimum of 10% of the Company’s shares. Both Investors have the right to nominate one Director to the Board of Elim Mining. In addition, Tembo may nominate two representatives to the Company’s Group Projects Technical Committee, and RCF may nominate one representative. Nominees for both Board of Directors and Technical Committee will be reviewed, approved, and appointed in short order.
Haywood Securities Inc. acted as financial advisor to Elim Mining Incorporated.
The securities issued in the private placement have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state or other applicable jurisdiction’s securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state or other jurisdictions’ securities laws. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any offer, solicitation or sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.
Although Elim has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and Elim disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.
