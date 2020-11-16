|
Elim Mining Drilling Returns 200 ft (61.0 m) of 1.25% CuT from Cactus Project, Arizona
Elim Mining Incorporated (“Elim Mining” or the “Company”), a private copper exploration and development company, is pleased to report the first seven holes, totaling 9,009 ft (2745.9 m) from the wholly-owned Cactus Mine (the “Property”), a porphyry copper deposit in Pinal County, Arizona. Some highlights include in hole ECE-002, an enriched intercept of 200 ft (61.0 m) of 1.25% total copper (CuT); in hole ECE-001 an oxide intercept of 70.4 ft (21.5 m) of 0.48% CuT continuous with an enriched intercept of 60.0 ft (18.3 m) of 1.54% CuT; in hole ECW-003, an enriched intercept of 48.0 ft (14.6 m) of 0.70% CuT; and in hole ECW-008, enriched intercepts of 53.5 ft (16.3 m) of 0.69% CuT and 48.0 ft (14.6 m) of 1.09% CuT (see FIGURES 1-3 and TABLE 1 below). Cactus planned resource step-out drilling, totalling 26,626 ft (8,116 m) in 18 drill holes, will be completed by the end of November. One drill rig will then move to the Parks/Salyer Property to conduct a 6,000 ft (1829 m), two drill hole program to follow up on a historic discovery in the same porphyry copper system as Cactus. Following the completion of these drill holes and based on the results, step-out and infill drilling will continue at both Cactus and Parks/Salyer.
In Cactus East, drilling confirms the extension of high-grade enriched mineralization to the north and west and at shallower depths than the existing historically mineralized intercepts.
Drilling results in both Cactus West and East confirm heap leach material types of oxide and enriched copper supporting interpretations and the potential for an open pit heap leach project.
Most holes in Cactus West and East were terminated in primary sulfide mineralization consisting of chalcopyrite and pyrite suggesting potential for further sulphide copper mineralization at depth.
All holes drilled by this program were designed to contribute to the Cactus project mineral resource model expected for release in Q1 2021.
Drill hole ECW-005 began to deviate significantly when it encountered a fault zone and was terminated before reaching target depth; it has been redrilled successfully as ECW-014 with assays pending. By the end of November, all Cactus resource development drilling will be complete and, one drill will mobilize to Parks/Salyer for exploration drilling.
Table 1 contains selected assay results from the ongoing step-out drilling campaign. These assays include composite values over selected intervals as well as inclusive higher-grade portions of those intervals identified as (incl).
1,115.0
1,135.0
20.0
339.9
345.9
6.0
2.72
1,253.7
1,294.9
41.2
382.1
394.7
12.6
1.50
incl
1,348.0
1,361.2
13.2
410.9
414.9
4.0
1.32
1,374.5
1,411.5
37.0
418.9
430.2
11.3
0.20
Transitional
1,411.5
1,896.0
484.5
430.2
577.9
147.7
0.22
Primary
incl
1,764.5
1,896.0
131.5
537.8
577.9
40.1
0.32
1,554.8
7.8
471.5
473.9
2.4
0.86
Oxide
1,574.0
1,694.0
120.0
479.8
516.3
36.5
1.59
1,764.0
2,013.0
249.0
537.7
613.6
75.9
0.34
Primary
incl
1,764.0
1,794.0
30.0
537.7
546.8
9.1
0.64
incl
1,794.0
1,841.0
47.0
546.8
561.1
14.3
0.39
incl
1,841.0
1,871.0
30.0
561.1
570.3
9.2
0.77
incl
1,987.0
2,008.0
21.0
605.6
612.0
6.4
0.25
555.0
26.6
161.1
169.2
8.1
0.27
Oxide
605.0
668.0
63.0
184.4
203.6
19.2
0.26
Oxide
incl
625.0
668.0
43.0
190.5
203.6
13.1
0.31
880.0
921.0
41.0
268.2
280.7
12.5
0.27
Oxide
1,000.0
1,014.0
14.0
304.8
309.1
4.3
1.42
incl
1,014.0
1,048.0
34.0
309.1
319.4
10.3
0.41
1,048.0
1,897.0
849.0
319.4
578.2
258.8
0.40
Primary
incl
1,386.0
1,406.8
20.8
422.5
428.8
6.3
0.56
incl
1,447.0
1,467.0
20.0
441.0
447.1
6.1
0.53
incl
1,574.0
1,594.0
20.0
479.8
485.9
6.1
0.69
incl
1,644.0
1,674.0
30.0
501.1
510.2
9.1
0.54
incl
1,774.0
1,794.0
20.0
540.7
546.8
6.1
0.53
106.0
60.0
14.0
32.3
18.3
0.23
Oxide
incl
66.0
96.0
30.0
20.1
29.3
9.2
0.31
126.5
199.0
72.5
38.6
60.7
22.1
0.12
Transitional
241.0
400.0
159.0
73.5
121.9
48.4
0.29
Enriched
incl
241.0
260.0
19.0
73.5
79.2
5.7
0.46
incl
282.5
333.0
50.5
86.1
101.5
15.4
0.44
incl
361.0
371.0
10.0
110.0
113.1
3.1
0.57
416.5
460.5
44.0
126.9
140.4
13.5
0.43
Primary
664.2
401.2
80.2
202.4
122.2
0.18
Oxide
incl
558.0
583.3
25.3
170.1
177.8
7.7
0.65
332.0
97.0
71.6
101.2
29.6
0.20
Enriched
incl
245.0
255.0
10.0
74.7
77.7
3.0
0.30
incl
294.0
304.0
10.0
89.6
92.7
3.1
0.26
incl
322.0
332.0
10.0
98.1
101.2
3.1
0.28
332.0
924.0
592.0
101.2
281.6
180.4
0.20
Primary
incl
585.0
605.0
20.0
178.3
184.4
6.1
1.40
279.0
9.8
82.1
85.0
2.9
0.21
Oxide
322.0
342.0
20.0
98.1
104.2
6.1
0.98
424.5
453.0
28.5
129.4
138.1
8.7
1.63
463.0
493.0
30.0
141.1
150.3
9.1
0.38
Transitional
493.0
1,000.0
507.0
150.3
304.8
154.5
0.39
Primary
incl
493.0
557.0
64.0
150.3
169.8
19.5
0.85
incl
779.0
829.0
50.0
237.4
252.7
15.2
0.77
Technical aspects of this news release have been reviewed and verified by Allan Schappert – CPG, who is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101– Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.
Although Elim has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and Elim disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.
