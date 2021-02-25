8:25 | 25.02.2021

Elkem to study carbon capture opportunities with Aker Carbon Capture and Saipem

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Elkem’s long term goal is to achieve carbon-neutral metal production. Currently, Elkem is conducting a feasibility study for the establishment of carbon capture at the Norwegian smelters. In connection with the feasibility study, Elkem has entered into agreements with two alternative technology providers: Aker Carbon Capture and Saipem. Elkem, one of the world’s leading suppliers of silicon-based advanced materials, has a broad and comprehensive approach to the work of reducing emissions and contributing to a sustainable future. Recently, the company was rated among the world’s leading on climate transparency and action by CDP.As a part of this work towards carbon-neutral materials production, Elkem is currently conducting a feasibility study for the establishment of carbon capture and storage (CCS). The purpose of the study is to assess the technical and economic feasibility of installing carbon capture at its Norwegian plants in Bjølvefossen, Bremanger, Rana, Salten and Thamshavn. The project has received financial support from Gassnova, the Norwegian state enterprise to further develop technologies, through the CLIMIT program. The findings from the study will be transferred to Elkem’s plants outside Norway, including Elkem’s ferrosilicon plant on Iceland.In connection with the study, Elkem has signed agreements with Aker Carbon Capture and Saipem. Together with these partners, Elkem will evaluate and study the different technological designs and solutions of a capture facility, facilities for liquefaction and upload of CO2 to transport ships from the Northern Lights project.”Elkem is among the global leaders in the environmentally responsible manufacture of advanced materials. For us, it is important to continuously investigate all opportunities for further reducing our emissions. We have already come a long way with our biocarbon strategy, having achieved 20 percent reduction of direct fossil CO2 emissions from our Norwegian smelters using biocarbon. By combining our biocarbon strategy with carbon capture, high energy efficiency at the facilities and other environmental efforts, we have the opportunity to take significant steps forward,” says Trond Sæterstad, climate director at Elkem.The carbon capture study will be completed in the second quarter 2021.The independent Norwegian research organisation SINTEF and Norwegian consultancy corporation Norsk Energi will contribute as competence partners.”CO2 Solutions by Saipem is an enzymatic carbon capture technology that brings unique environmental and operational benefits. The technology provides a disruptive alternative to conventional CO2 capture solutions and is part of our expanded green products portfolio. Saipem’s peer-recognized technical and execution expertise is 100% behind this technology. We are keen to cooperate with Elkem and present our bio-catalyzed technology to the benefit of carbon-neutral metal production and are looking forward to the next phases of the project,” says Maurizio Coratella, Chief Operation Officer of Saipem Onshore E&C Division.”Our HSE-friendly solutions have been proven at industrial sites across Europe since we delivered the Technology Center Mongstad back in 2012. By applying Aker Carbon Capture’s proven and HSE-friendly solutions, companies like Elkem are able to reduce CO2 emissions without introducing new hazardous emissions on site,” says Vallborg Lundegaard, chief executive officer of Aker Carbon Capture.In addition to the opportunities within carbon capture and storage, Elkem is also studying alternatives for carbon capture and utilization, to combine storage and utilization in the future. Elkem is also a part of CO2 Hub Nordland, a project gathering the process industry in Nordland, Norway with a goal to capture more than 1,2 million tons of CO2 annually. The CO2 hub Nordland project is supported by Gassnova. About ElkemFounded in 1904, Elkem is one of the world’s leading suppliers of silicon-based advanced materials with operations throughout the value chain from quartz to specialty silicones, as well as attractive market positions in specialty ferrosilicon alloys and carbon materials. Elkem is a publicly listed company on the Oslo Stock Exchange and is headquartered in Oslo. The company has more than 6,800 employees with 29 production sites and an extensive network of sales offices worldwide. In 2020 Elkem had total operating income of NOK 24.7 billion. Further information is available on www.elkem.com [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3078859-1&h=123865203&u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.elkem.com%2F&a=www.elkem.com].For further information, please contact:Odd-Geir Lyngstad, VP Finance and Investor RelationsTel: +47 976 72 806Email: odd-geir.lyngstad@elkem.com[mailto:odd-geir.lyngstad@elkem.com] Hans Iver Odenrud, Corporate Communication ManagerTel: +47 958 16 230Email: hans.iver.odenrud@elkem.no [mailto:hans.iver.odenrud@elkem.no] This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3078859-1&h=2449413681&u=http%3A%2F%2Fnews.cision.com%2F&a=http%3A%2F%2Fnews.cision.com]https://news.cision.com/elkem/r/elkem-to-study-carbon-capture-opportunities-with-aker-carbon-capture-and-saipem,c3295328 [https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3078859-1&h=981915182&u=https%3A%2F%2Fnews.cision.com%2Felkem%2Fr%2Felkem-to-study-carbon-capture-opportunities-with-aker-carbon-capture-and-saipem%2Cc3295328&a=https%3A%2F%2Fnews.cision.com%2Felkem%2Fr%2Felkem-to-study-carbon-capture-opportunities-with-aker-carbon-capture-and-saipem%2Cc3295328]The following files are available for download: https://mb.cision.com/Public/16930/3295328/bf7f63b86d8d622f.pdf Elkem to study carbon capture

opportunities with Aker Carbon

Capture and Saipem https://mb.cision.com/Public/16930/3295328/a2d578b6c6c54083.pdf Elkem skal undersøke muligheter

for karbonfangst med Aker Carbon

Capture og Saipem https://news.cision.com/elkem/i/elkem-rana–norway,c2881370

Elkem Rana, Norway Elkem