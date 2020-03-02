0:00 | 03.03.2020

Ellis Martin Report: Ely Gold Royalties (CVE:ELY) (OTCMKTS:ELYGF) Acquires Key Nevada Royalty Portfolio

In this segment of The Ellis Martin Report, Ellis chats with Trey Wasser, the President and CEO of Ely Gold Royalties, Inc, (CVE:ELY) (OTCMKTS:ELYGF) about the company’s recent acquisition of a key Nevada royalty portfolio. Additionally Mr. Wasser discusses the value of positioning in a royalty company as a potential investment, with a look at de-risking, etc. To view the interview, please visit:

https://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/100414/ely About Ely Gold Royalties Inc.: Ely Gold Royalties Inc. is a Vancouver-based, emerging royalty company with development assets focused in Nevada and Quebec. Its current portfolio includes 36 Deeded Royalties and 22 properties optioned to third parties. Ely Gold’s royalty portfolio includes producing royalties, fully permitted mines and development projects that are at or near producing mines. The Company is actively seeking opportunities to purchase existing third-party royalties for its portfolio and all the Company’s option properties are expected to produce royalties, if exercised. The royalty and option portfolios are currently generating significant revenue. Ely Gold is well positioned with its current portfolio of over 20 available properties to generate additional operating revenue through option and sale agreements. The Company has a proven track record of maximizing the value of its properties through claim consolidation and advancement using its extensive, proprietary data base. All portfolio properties are sold or optioned on a 100% basis, while the Company retains royalty interests. Management believes that due to the Company’s ability to generate third-party royalty agreements, its successful strategy of organically creating royalties, its equity portfolio and its current low valuation, Ely Gold offers shareholders a low-risk leverage to the current price of gold and low-cost access to long-term mineral royalties. About The Ellis Martin Report: The Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) is an internet based radio program showcasing potentially undervalued companies to an audience of potential retail investors and fund managers that comprise our listening audience. TEMR is broadcasted on the VoiceAmerica Business Channel and The Opportunity Radio Network. CEO and company interviews are paid for by those represented on the program. Contact:

