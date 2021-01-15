ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
0:00 | 15.01.2021
Ellis Martin Report: Fokus Mining Corp’s Jean Rainville – High Grade Gold in Quebec’s Golden Triangle (CVE:FKM)(OTCMKTS:FKMCF)

In this segment of The Ellis Martin Report we speak with Jean Rainville, President and CEO of Fokus Mining Corp (OTCMKTS:FKMCF) (CVE:FKM) FRA:F7E1).

Fokus Mining is a mineral resource company actively acquiring and exploring precious metal deposits, primarily gold- located in one of the best mining jurisdictions in the world, the province of Quebec, Canada. The company is determined and focused on developing the full potential of the opportunity presented by the Galloway project in Quebec’s Golden Triangle.

The Galloway project has demonstrated prolific, high-grade assays in the past and Fokus is in the midst of a 40,000 meter drill program to further explore and develop the resource.

Mr. Rainville has worked as an engineer, a fund manager and a director of corporate finance and has also served as a director or advisor for several public companies. He holds bachelor’s degrees in Mining Engineering and Commerce, both from McGill University.

To view the interview, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/104082/fkm

About Fokus Mining Corporation:

Fokus Mining Corporation (TSX.V:FKM) (FRA:F7E1) (OTCQB:FKMCF) is a mineral resource company actively acquiring and exploring precious metal deposits located in the province of Quebec. In implementing this major undertaking within the Canadian mining industry, we are determined to develop the full potential of the opportunity presented by the Galloway project and its Golden Triangle.

Contact:
Tel.: +1-819-762-0609
SPlouffe@fokusmining.com
www.fokusmining.com

Source:
Fokus Mining Corporation

Copyright (C) 2021 ABN Newswire. All rights reserved.

NEWSLETTER

Abonnieren Sie jetzt unsere
Financial.de-Newsletter:
- Daily
- Weekly

WIRTSCHAFTSNACHRICHTEN

00:13 Uhr | 15.01.2021
WDH: SAP mit versöhnlichem ...

00:09 Uhr | 15.01.2021
Ministerpräsident Weil erwartet ...

00:09 Uhr | 15.01.2021
Weil fordert Tempo bei der ...

00:08 Uhr | 15.01.2021
FBI besorgt über Gewaltpotenzial ...

00:07 Uhr | 15.01.2021
SAP mit versöhnlichem ...

Kursverzögerung mind. +15 min

 

 

 
Partner Nutzung Quellen & Copyright
ARIVA.DE AG Goldinvest.de AGB Werbung Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
Deutsche Börse AG iwr.de Impressum © 1998-2021 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
eResearch MIDAS Research Datenschutz Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
finanznachrichten.de Performaxx Disclaimer