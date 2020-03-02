0:00 | 03.03.2020

Ellis Martin Report: Gatling Exploration (CVE:GTR) (OTCMKTS:GATGF) Hits Gold Mineralization in Multiple Holes

GATLING EXPLORATION INC. (CVE:GTR) (OTCMKTS:GATGF) (the “Company” or “Gatling”) is pleased to announce that its maiden drill program at the Kir Vit prospect has hit gold mineralization in 13 of 16 drill holes over a 500 meter strike length and has discovered 2 new gold trends. Results include intervals highlighted by KV-19-01 which intersected 5.9 g/t Au over 3.0 meters. Kir Vit is a recent addition to Gatling’s Larder gold project in Ontario, Canada, and lies 6 km north of the main trend that hosts the Company’s three deposits. Based on this early success, Gatling plans to follow up with additional drilling at Kir Vit in summer 2020 to further outline the new mineralized systems that are open along strike and at depth. Gatling Exploration is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on advancing the Larder Project, located in the prolific Abitibi greenstone belt in Northern Ontario. The Larder property hosts three high-grade gold deposits along the Cadillac-Larder Lake Break, 35 km east of Kirkland Lake. To view the interview, please visit:

https://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/100413/gtr About Gatling Exploration: Gatling Exploration (CVE:GTR) (OTCMKTS:GATGF) is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on advancing the Larder Gold Project, located in the prolific Abitibi greenstone belt in Northern Ontario. The Larder property hosts three high-grade gold deposits along the Cadillac-Larder Lake Break, 35 kilometers east of Kirkland Lake. The project is 100% controlled by Gatling and is comprised of patented and unpatented claims, leases and mining licenses of occupation within the McVittie and McGarry Townships. The 3,370-hectare project area is positioned 7 kilometers west of the Kerr Addison Mine, which produced 11 million ounces of gold. All parts of the Larder property are accessible by truck or all-terrain vehicles on non-serviced roads and trails. About The Ellis Martin Report: The Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) is an internet based radio program showcasing potentially undervalued companies to an audience of potential retail investors and fund managers that comprise our listening audience. TEMR is broadcasted on the VoiceAmerica Business Channel and The Opportunity Radio Network. CEO and company interviews are paid for by those represented on the program. Contact:

