0:00 | 03.08.2020
Ellis Martin Report: OriginClear’s CEO Riggs Eckelberry-Investing in Water, the New Gold
Join Ellis Martin for a discussion with Riggs Eckelberry, the CEO of OriginClear, a public company trading in the US over the counter as (OTCMKTS:OCLN). Water is the New Gold! OriginClear leads the self-reliant water revolution, democratizing water investment by developing a marketplace to connect investors with water projects; and commercializing modular, prefabricated, filter-free advanced systems for faster sanitation worldwide.
In this segment Mr. Eckelberry discusses the company’s adaptation of decentralized, modular water systems for commercial users to solve their water reclamation, remediation and mitigation issues in a one-stop shop website, utilizing a leasing program subsidized by investors earning potentially a significant IRR or return on their investment. After listening to the interview, visit OC.GOLD/CEO.
About OriginClear:
Contact:
Main: (727) 440-4603
Source:
OriginClear
