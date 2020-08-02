ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
0:00 | 03.08.2020
Ellis Martin Report: OriginClear’s CEO Riggs Eckelberry-Investing in Water, the New Gold

Join Ellis Martin for a discussion with Riggs Eckelberry, the CEO of OriginClear, a public company trading in the US over the counter as (OTCMKTS:OCLN). Water is the New Gold! OriginClear leads the self-reliant water revolution, democratizing water investment by developing a marketplace to connect investors with water projects; and commercializing modular, prefabricated, filter-free advanced systems for faster sanitation worldwide.

In this segment Mr. Eckelberry discusses the company’s adaptation of decentralized, modular water systems for commercial users to solve their water reclamation, remediation and mitigation issues in a one-stop shop website, utilizing a leasing program subsidized by investors earning potentially a significant IRR or return on their investment. After listening to the interview, visit OC.GOLD/CEO.

To listen to the interview, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/101778/ocln

About OriginClear:

OriginClear (OTCMKTS:OCLN) leads the self-reliant water revolution, democratizing water investment by developing a marketplace to connect investors with water projects; and commercializing modular, prefabricated, filter-free advanced systems for faster sanitation worldwide.

Contact:
OriginClear, Inc.
OriginClear Corporate HQ
13575 58th Street North
Suite 200
Clearwater, FL 33760-3739
ken@originclear.com
www.oc.gold/ceo

Main: (727) 440-4603
Toll free: (877) 440-4603

Source:

OriginClear

Copyright (C) 2020 ABN Newswire. All rights reserved.

NEWSLETTER

Abonnieren Sie jetzt unsere
Financial.de-Newsletter:
- Daily
- Weekly

WIRTSCHAFTSNACHRICHTEN

20:35 Uhr | 02.08.2020
dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN - ...

20:26 Uhr | 02.08.2020
Laut Gutachten: Gehaltsobergrenze ...

18:06 Uhr | 02.08.2020
GESAMT-ROUNDUP 3: Altmaier und ...

17:56 Uhr | 02.08.2020
Trump-Beraterin: Coronavirus ...

17:13 Uhr | 02.08.2020
ROUNDUP: Start für kostenlose ...

Kursverzögerung mind. +15 min

 

 

 
Partner Nutzung Quellen & Copyright
ARIVA.DE AG Goldinvest.de AGB Werbung Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
Deutsche Börse AG iwr.de Impressum © 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
eResearch MIDAS Research Datenschutz Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
finanznachrichten.de Performaxx Disclaimer