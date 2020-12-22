0:00 | 23.12.2020



Ellis Martin Report: Silver Sands Resources (CNSX:SAND) Completes Phase 1 Exploration Program at Virginia Silver Project in Argentina



In this segment of The Ellis Martin Report we speak with Keith Anderson, the CEO of Silver Sands Resources (CNSX:SAND) (OTCMKTS:SSRSF) as the company completes its Phase 1 Exploration Program at the Virginia Silver Project in Santa Cruz Province, Argentina.

About Silver Sands Resources Corporation:

Silver Sands Resources Corporation (CNSX:SAND)(OTCMKTS:SSRSF) is a well-financed, Canadian-based company engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets in mining-friendly jurisdictions. Its objective is to locate and develop economic precious and base metal properties of merit. Its key asset is the Virginia Silver Project, located in the mining friendly Santa Cruz state of Argentina.

