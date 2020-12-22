ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
0:00 | 23.12.2020
Ellis Martin Report: Silver Sands Resources (CNSX:SAND) Completes Phase 1 Exploration Program at Virginia Silver Project in Argentina

In this segment of The Ellis Martin Report we speak with Keith Anderson, the CEO of Silver Sands Resources (CNSX:SAND) (OTCMKTS:SSRSF) as the company completes its Phase 1 Exploration Program at the Virginia Silver Project in Santa Cruz Province, Argentina.

To view the Interview, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/103914/sand

About Silver Sands Resources Corporation:

Silver Sands Resources Corporation (CNSX:SAND)(OTCMKTS:SSRSF) is a well-financed, Canadian-based company engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets in mining-friendly jurisdictions. Its objective is to locate and develop economic precious and base metal properties of merit. Its key asset is the Virginia Silver Project, located in the mining friendly Santa Cruz state of Argentina.

Contact:
+1 604-786-7774
info@silversandscorp.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS
Mars Investor Relations
+1 778-999-4653
SAND@marsinvestorrelations.com
Michael Rapsch
Neil MacRae

Source:
Silver Sands Resources Corporation

Copyright (C) 2020 ABN Newswire. All rights reserved.

