0:00 | 28.01.2020

Ellis Martin Report: Updates from Nexus Gold Corp and Aben Resources – Gold, Gold and More Gold

Join Ellis Martin for a conversation with Alex Klenman the President and CEO of Nexus Gold Corp (CVE:NXS) (OTCMKTS:NXXGF). Nexus Gold Corp is an active explorer and developer with four projects (over 560 kms of highly prospective ground) in gold-rich Burkina Faso, West Africa, and five projects (over 5,000-ha), in three proven and prolific mining districts across Canada including the 100% owned McKenzie Gold Project, a 1,300-hectare exploration target with multiple high-grade (up to 331 g/t Au) samples to date in the historic Red Lake mining camp of Ontario, Canada. Ellis also speaks with James Pettit, the President and CEO of Aben Resources (CVE:ABN) (OTCMKTS:ABNAF). Aben’s flagship 23,000 hectares FORREST KERR GOLD PROJECT is located in the heart of a region called the GOLDEN TRIANGLE in northwestern British Columbia. This region has hosted significant mineral deposits including: Pretium (Brucejack), Eskay Creek, Snip, Galore Creek, Copper Canyon, Schaft Creek, KSM, Granduc, Red Chris and more. Aben has acquired a 100% interest in the Forrest Kerr Project located along the Forrest Kerr Fault which consists of a 40 km long north-south belt overlying rocks of the Hazelton and Stuhini Groups, a complex assemblage of volcanic accumulations with intervening sedimentary sequences which are host to significant gold deposits in the Golden Triangle region. Both Mr. Klenman and Mr. Pettit were interviewed at the recent Vancouver Resource Investment Conference in Vancouver, BC, Canada. To view the interviews, please visit:

https://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/100126/emr About Aben Resources Ltd: Aben Resources (CVE:ABN) (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) (FRA:E2L2) is a Canadian gold exploration company developing gold-focused projects in British Columbia and the Yukon Territory. Aben is a well-funded junior exploration company with over $1.5 million in the Company’s treasury. For further information on Aben Resources Ltd. (CVE:ABN), visit our Company’s web site at www.abenresources.com. About Nexus Gold Corp: Nexus Gold Corp (CVE:NXS) (OTCMKTS:NXXGF) is a Canadian-based gold development company with an extensive portfolio of nine exploration projects in West Africa and Canada. The Company’s West African-based portfolio totals over 560-sq kms (56,000+ hectares) of land located on active gold belts and proven mineralized trends, while it’s 100%-owned Canadian projects include the McKenzie Gold Project in Red Lake, Ontario, the New Pilot Project, located in British Columbia’s historic Bridge River Mining Camp, and three prospective gold-copper projects (3,300-ha) in the Province of Newfoundland. The Company is focusing on the development of several core assets while seeking joint-venture, earn-in, and strategic partnerships for other projects in its growing portfolio. For more information please visit www.nexusgoldcorp.com. About The Ellis Martin Report: The Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) is an internet based radio program showcasing potentially undervalued companies to an audience of potential retail investors and fund managers that comprise our listening audience. TEMR is broadcasted on the VoiceAmerica Business Channel and The Opportunity Radio Network. CEO and company interviews are paid for by those represented on the program. Contact:

Alex Klenman

President & CEO

604-558-1920

info@nexusgoldcorp.com

www.nexusgoldcorp.com Don Myers

Aben Resources Ltd.

Director, Corporate Communications

Telephone: 604-687-3376

Toll Free: 800-567-8181

Facsimile: 604-687-3119

Email: info@abenresources.com Source: Aben Resources Ltd

Nexus Gold Corp

The Ellis Martin Report Copyright (C) 2020 ABN Newswire. All rights reserved.