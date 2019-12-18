0:00 | 19.12.2019

Ellis Martin Report: US Global Investors’ Frank Holmes on Blockchain, Crypto Currency, Bitcoin and Yes Virginia, Gold!

Join Ellis Martin for a conversation with Frank Holmes. Mr. Holmes is the chief executive and chief investment officer at U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW), which specializes in natural resources and emerging markets investing. U.S. Global, based in San Antonio, Texas, is the adviser to nine U.S. mutual funds and two (ETFs), the U.S. Global Jets ETF and U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF. He is co-author of the book The Goldwatcher: Demystifying Gold Investing . He has written investment articles for investment-focused publications and is a regular contributor to a number of investor-education websites and he maintains an investment blog. Frank Holmes is also the non executive Chairman of the Board of Hive Blockchain Technologies, a publicly traded company. Among other things, we’ll be discussing block-chain, cryto-currency and of course, gold. To listen to the conversation, please visit:

About U.S. Global Investors, Inc.: U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) is a boutique investment management firm specializing in actively managed equity and bond strategies, and has a longstanding history of expertise in gold and precious metals, natural resources and emerging markets. About The Ellis Martin Report: The Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) is an internet based radio program showcasing potentially undervalued companies to an audience of potential retail investors and fund managers that comprise our listening audience. TEMR is broadcasted on the VoiceAmerica Business Channel and The Opportunity Radio Network. About HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd: HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIVE) (OTCMKTS:HVBTF) is a growth oriented, TSX.V-listed company building a bridge from the blockchain sector to traditional capital markets. HIVE owns state-of-the-art GPU-based digital currency mining facilities in Iceland and Sweden, which produce newly minted digital currencies like Ethereum continuously as well as cloud-based ASIC-based capacity which produces newly minted digital currencies like Bitcoin.

