0:00 | 18.08.2020
Ellis Martin Report: Zhittya Regenerative Medicine’s Dr. Jack Jacobs Discusses Possible Reversal of Parkinson’s Disease

In this segment of The Ellis Martin Report, we speak with the President and Chief Science Officer of Zhittya Genesis Medicine, Dr. Jack Jacobs. The company’s angiogenesis FGF-! drug, a potent growth factor, able to grow new blood vessels in the human body may in fact be a remediation, repair and regrowth mechanism for Parkinson’s Disease patients perhaps offering a road to recovery. Dr. Jacobs and Ellis have a full discussion.

Zhittya Regenerative Medicine is a paid sponsor of The Ellis Martin Report

About Zhittya Genesis Medicine:

Zhittya Genesis Medicine is a biotechnology company based in Las Vegas, Nevada. For 21 years our management has expended over $140 million dollars advancing this medicine. We are striving to change the world with our revolutionary new biological drug: FGF-1. In many trials FGF-1 has had the ability to grow new blood vessels in ischemic parts of the human body. These trials have shown that FGF-1 can reverse the progression of heart disease and completely heal diabetic foot ulcers.

To listen to the interview, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/101962/zhy

About The Ellis Martin Report:

The Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) is an internet based radio program showcasing potentially undervalued companies to an audience of potential retail investors and fund managers that comprise our listening audience. TEMR is broadcasted on the VoiceAmerica Business Channel and The Opportunity Radio Network. CEO and company interviews are paid for by those represented on the program.

Contact:
CEO Dan Montano
E-mail: questions@zhittyamedicine.com
Phone: 702-802-9855
Zhittya Genesis Medicine
1120 N Town Center Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89144
www.zhittyamedicine.com

Source:

The Ellis Martin Report

