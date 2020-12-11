|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
16:15 | 11.12.2020
Embassy of the State of Qatar in the United States and International Spy Museum Team Up to Offer Virtual Experience for the Autistic Community
The International Spy Museum today announced that it will host a virtual event on Sunday, December 13th for autistic people and their families. Due to COVID-19, this virtual experience replaces the annual, in-person Access to SPY event and is made possible by a grant from The Embassy of the State of Qatar in the United States.
Families are invited to exclusively participate in virtual workshops and programs provided by the International Spy Museum. This open house-style event will be held on Zoom and will last from 10:00 AM – 01:30 PM EST. This free, virtual event will feature 4 sessions:
Commenting on the event announcement, Jacqueline Eyl, Director of Youth Education, International Spy Museum said: “We know the Spy Museum has the power to engage, inspire and enlighten, and it’s in that spirit that we offer our signature Access to SPY event to autistic individuals and their families virtually this year. Opportunities for families to have fun is something this community desperately needs right now. By bringing our unique interactive workshops and programs directly to living rooms across the country and the globe, our hope is that families will laugh, learn and discover the shadow world of spying together.”
This event, which launched in 2016, is part of a series of education programs at the International Spy Museum called Access to SPY. The Access to SPY series offers exclusive programs with enhanced accessibility for various audiences, including those with disabilities, individuals on the autism spectrum, underserved students, individuals with dementia and their care partners, and hospitalized children living with a life-threatening illness. These programs address community needs locally, nationally and around the globe.
Qatar is a major supporter of autism awareness. It was a leading force in establishing World Autism Awareness Day, when Her Highness Sheikha Mozah Bint Nasser Al-Missned of Qatar first proposed this day of recognition to the United Nations in 2007. The Embassy and State of Qatar deeply believe in expanding access across a variety of arenas for people with autism; in the job market, education, and leisure. This is the first year that Qatar will sponsor the event, as the Embassy continues to find and support innovative ways to make a more inclusive and accessible world for all of those on the spectrum.
Qatar has a longstanding history of philanthropic and cultural engagement with the United States. 2021 will officially be the “U.S.-Qatar Year of Culture” The “Year of Culture” will be a year-long agreement where both countries will engage in a variety of cultural exchange programs. The program aims to convey Qatar to an international audience and bring the diverse cultures of the world to Qatar. The “Year of Culture” is executed through various exhibitions, festivals, competitions, and events that increase mutual understanding and appreciation between the respective nations – inviting people to explore their cultural similarities and differences.
