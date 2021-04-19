ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
15:47 | 07.01.2022
EMCOR Group, Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE: EME) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.13 per common share. The dividend will be paid on January 31, 2022 to stockholders of record as of January 18, 2022.

EMCOR Group, Inc. is a Fortune 500 leader in mechanical and electrical construction services, industrial and energy infrastructure and building services. This press release and other press releases may be viewed at the Company’s Website at www.emcorgroup.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220106005833/en/

NEWSLETTER

Abonnieren Sie jetzt unsere
Financial.de-Newsletter:
- Daily
- Weekly

WIRTSCHAFTSNACHRICHTEN

09:04 Uhr | 19.04.2021
Ifo: Corona trifft Städte ...

08:57 Uhr | 19.04.2021
Kreise: Söder nach Treffen mit ...

08:52 Uhr | 19.04.2021
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Eon nach ...

08:52 Uhr | 19.04.2021
Sitzung des UEFA-Exekutivkomitees ...

08:49 Uhr | 19.04.2021
Aktien Asien: China-Börsen klar ...

Kursverzögerung mind. +15 min

 

 

 
Partner Nutzung Quellen & Copyright
ARIVA.DE AG Goldinvest.de AGB Werbung Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
Deutsche Börse AG iwr.de Impressum © 1998-2022 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
eResearch MIDAS Research Datenschutz Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
finanznachrichten.de Performaxx Disclaimer