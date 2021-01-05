ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
17:05 | 05.01.2021
EMCOR Group, Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE: EME) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.13 per common share. The dividend will be paid on January 29, 2021 to stockholders of record as of January 19, 2021.

EMCOR Group, Inc. is a Fortune 500 leader in mechanical and electrical construction services, industrial and energy infrastructure and building services. This press release and other press releases may be viewed at the Company’s Website at www.emcorgroup.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210105005711/en/

NEWSLETTER

Abonnieren Sie jetzt unsere
Financial.de-Newsletter:
- Daily
- Weekly

WIRTSCHAFTSNACHRICHTEN

17:03 Uhr | 05.01.2021
Devisen: Eurokurs bewegt sich kaum ...

16:59 Uhr | 05.01.2021
Regierungsstreit in Italien - ...

16:57 Uhr | 05.01.2021
Studie: Erneuter Lockdown ...

16:55 Uhr | 05.01.2021
Los Angeles: Rettungswagen ...

16:53 Uhr | 05.01.2021
Öl-Allianz Opec+ setzt Beratungen ...

Kursverzögerung mind. +15 min

 

 

 
Partner Nutzung Quellen & Copyright
ARIVA.DE AG Goldinvest.de AGB Werbung Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
Deutsche Börse AG iwr.de Impressum © 1998-2021 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
eResearch MIDAS Research Datenschutz Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
finanznachrichten.de Performaxx Disclaimer