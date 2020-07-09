22:08 | 09.07.2020

Emera Incorporated Announces Conversion Privilege of Cumulative Rate Reset First Preferred Shares, Series A and Cumulative Floating Rate First Preferred Shares, Series B

Emera Incorporated (“Emera” or the “Company”) (TSX: EMA) announced today that it does not intend to exercise its right to redeem all or any part of the currently outstanding Cumulative Rate Reset First Preferred Shares, Series A (the “Series A Shares”) or the Cumulative Floating Rate First Preferred Shares, Series B (the “Series B Shares”) of the Company on August 15, 2020. There are currently 3,864,636 Series A Shares and 2,135,364 Series B Shares outstanding. As a result, subject to certain conditions set out in the prospectus supplement of the Company dated May 26, 2010, to the short form base shelf prospectus of the Company dated May 19, 2010 (collectively, the “Prospectus”), on August 15, 2020 (the “Conversion Date”): (a) The holders of Series A Shares have the right, at their option: To retain any or all of their Series A Shares and continue to receive a fixed rate quarterly dividend; or To convert any or all of their Series A Shares, on a one-for-one basis, into Series B Shares and receive a floating rate quarterly dividend, and (b) The holders of Series B Shares have the right, at their option: To retain any or all of their Series B Shares and continue to receive a floating rate quarterly dividend; or To convert any or all of their Series B Shares, on a one-for-one basis, into Series A Shares and receive a fixed rate quarterly dividend. The conversion of Series A Shares is subject to the conditions that: (i) if the Company determines, after having taken into account all shares tendered for conversion by holders of Series A Shares that there would remain outstanding on such Conversion Date less than 1,000,000 Series A Shares, such remaining number of Series A Shares will automatically be converted into Series B Shares on a one-for-one basis on such Conversion Date, and (ii) alternatively, if the Company determines that, after conversion, there would remain outstanding on such Conversion Date less than 1,000,000 Series B Shares, then no Series A Shares will be converted into Series B Shares. The conversion of Series B Shares is subject to the conditions that: (i) if the Company determines, after having taken into account all shares tendered for conversion by holders of Series B Shares that there would remain outstanding on such Conversion Date less than 1,000,000 Series B Shares, such remaining number of Series B Shares will automatically be converted into Series A Shares on a one-for-one basis on such Conversion Date, and (ii) alternatively, if the Company determines that, after conversion, there would be outstanding on such Conversion Date less than 1,000,000 Series A Shares, then no Series B Shares will be converted into Series A Shares. In either case, Emera will give written notice to that effect to the holders of Series A Shares and the holders of Series B Shares at least seven days prior to the Conversion Date. The dividend rate applicable for the Series A Shares for the five-year period commencing on August 15, 2020 and ending on (and inclusive of) August 14, 2025, and the dividend rate applicable to the Series B Shares for the 3-month period commencing on August 15, 2020 and ending on (and inclusive of) November 14, 2020, will be determined on July 16, 2020. Notice of such dividend rates shall be provided to the holders of the Series A Shares and the holders of the Series B Shares on that day. Beneficial owners of Series A Shares or Series B Shares who wish to exercise their conversion right should communicate with their broker or other nominee to obtain instructions for exercising such right during the conversion period, which runs from July 16, 2020 until the deadline of 5:00 p.m. (Toronto Time) on July 31, 2020. Any notices received after this deadline will not be valid. As such, it is recommended that this be done well in advance of the deadline in order to provide their broker or other nominee with adequate time to complete the necessary steps. Beneficial owners of Series A Shares who do not provide notice or communicate with their broker or other nominee by the deadline will retain their Series A Shares and receive the new annual fixed dividend rate applicable to the Series A Shares, subject to the conditions stated above. Beneficial owners of Series B Shares who do not provide notice or communicate with their broker or other nominee by the deadline will retain their Series B Shares and receive the floating rate quarterly dividend applicable to the Series B Shares, subject to the conditions stated above. Holders of Series A Shares and Series B Shares will have the opportunity to convert their shares again on August 15, 2025 and every five years thereafter as long as the shares remain outstanding. For more information on the terms of, and risks associated with, an investment in Series A Shares and Series B Shares, please see the Company’s Prospectus, which is available on www.sedar.com.

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws with respect to Emera, the Series A Shares and the Series B Shares. By its nature, forward-looking information requires Emera to make assumptions and is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements reflect Emera management’s current beliefs and are based on information currently available to Emera management. There is a risk that predictions, forecasts, conclusions and projections that constitute forward-looking information will not prove to be accurate, that Emera’s assumptions may not be correct and that actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking information. Additional detailed information about these assumptions, risks and uncertainties is included in Emera’s securities regulatory filings, including under the heading “Business Risks and Risk Management” in Emera’s annual Management’s Discussion and Analysis, and under the heading “Principal Risks and Uncertainties” in the notes to Emera’s annual and interim financial statements, which can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Emera

Emera Inc. is a geographically diverse energy and services company headquartered in Halifax, Nova Scotia, with approximately $34 billion in assets and 2019 revenues of more than $6.1 billion. The company primarily invests in regulated electricity generation and electricity and gas transmission and distribution with a strategic focus on transformation from high carbon to low carbon energy sources. Emera has investments throughout North America, and in four Caribbean countries. Emera’s common and preferred shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and trade respectively under the symbol EMA, EMA.PR.A, EMA.PR.B, EMA.PR.C, EMA.PR.E, EMA.PR.F and EMA.PR.H. Depositary receipts representing common shares of Emera are listed on the Barbados Stock Exchange under the symbol EMABDR and on The Bahamas International Securities Exchange under the symbol EMAB. Additional Information can be accessed at www.emera.com or at www.sedar.com.

