23:30 | 07.01.2020
Emera Incorporated Announces Conversion Privilege of Cumulative Rate Reset First Preferred Shares, Series F
Emera Incorporated (“Emera” or the “Company”) (TSX: EMA) announced today that it does not intend to exercise its right to redeem all or any part of the currently outstanding Cumulative Rate Reset First Preferred Shares, Series F of the Company (the “Series F Shares”) on February 15, 2020. There are currently 8,000,000 Series F Shares outstanding.
Subject to certain conditions set out in the prospectus supplement of the Company dated June 2, 2014, to the short form base shelf prospectus dated May 2, 2013, relating to the issuance of the Series F Shares, the holders of the Series F Shares have the right, at their option, to convert all or any of their Series F Shares, on a one-for-one basis, into Cumulative Floating Rate First Preferred Shares, Series G of the Company (the “Series G Shares”) on February 15, 2020 (the “Conversion Date”).
On such date, holders who do not exercise their right to convert their Series F Shares into Series G Shares will continue to hold their Series F Shares.
The foregoing conversion right is subject to the following:
if the Company determines that there would be less than 1,000,000 Series G Shares outstanding on the Conversion Date, then holders of Series F Shares will not be entitled to convert their shares into Series G Shares, and
alternatively, if the Company determines that there would remain outstanding less than 1,000,000 Series F Shares on the Conversion Date, then all remaining Series F Shares will automatically be converted into Series G Shares on a one-for-one basis on the Conversion Date.
In either case, Emera will give written notice to that effect to holders of Series F Shares no later than February 8, 2020.
The dividend rate applicable for the Series F Shares for the five-year period commencing on February 15, 2020 and ending on (and inclusive of) February 14, 2025, and the dividend rate applicable to the Series G Shares for the 3-month period commencing on February 15, 2020 and ending on (and inclusive of) May 14, 2020, will be determined on January 16, 2020 and notice of such dividend rates shall be provided to the holders of the Series F Shares on that day.
Beneficial owners of Series F Shares who wish to exercise their conversion right should communicate with their broker or other nominee to obtain instructions for exercising such right during the conversion period, which runs from January 16, 2020 until 5:00 p.m. (EDT) on January 31, 2020.
