21:35 | 16.01.2020
Emera Incorporated Announces Dividend Rates for Series F and Series G First Preferred Shares
Emera Incorporated (“Emera” or the “Company”) (TSX: EMA) announced today the applicable dividend rates for its Cumulative Rate Reset First Preferred Shares, Series F (the “Series F Shares”) and Cumulative Floating Rate First Preferred Shares, Series G (the “Series G Shares”), in each case, payable if, as and when declared by the Board of Directors of the Company:
4.202% per annum on the Series F Shares ($0.262625 per Series F Share per quarter), being equal to the sum of the Government of Canada bond yield as at January 16, 2020, plus 2.63%, payable quarterly on the 15th of February, May, August and November of each year during the five-year period commencing on February 15, 2020 and ending on (and inclusive of) February 14, 2025; and
4.278% on the Series G Shares for the three-month period commencing on February 15, 2020 and ending on (and inclusive of) May 14, 2020 ($0.263712 per Series G Share for the quarter), being equal to the sum of the three-month Government of Canada treasury bill yield rate as at January 16, 2020, plus 2.63% (calculated on the basis of the actual number of days elapsed during the quarter divided by 365), payable on the 15th of May, 2020. The quarterly floating dividend rate will be reset every quarter.
Holders of the Series F Shares have the right, at their option, to convert all or any of their Series F Shares, on a one-for-one basis, into Series G Shares on February 15, 2020 (the “Conversion Date”). On such date, holders who do not exercise their right to convert their Series F Shares into Series G Shares will continue to hold their Series F Shares. The foregoing conversion right is subject to the following:
if the Company determines that there would be less than 1,000,000 Series G Shares outstanding on the Conversion Date, then holders of Series F Shares will not be entitled to convert their shares into Series G Shares, and
alternatively, if the Company determines that there would remain outstanding less than 1,000,000 Series F Shares on the Conversion Date, then all remaining Series F Shares will automatically be converted into Series G Shares on a one-for-one basis on the Conversion Date.
Beneficial owners of Series F Shares who wish to exercise their conversion right should communicate with their broker or other nominee to obtain instructions for exercising such right during the conversion period, which runs from January 16, 2020 until 5:00 p.m. (EST) on January 31, 2020.
