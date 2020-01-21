|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
21:42 | 21.01.2020
Emera Teleconference on February 18 to Discuss Q4 2019 Results
Today Emera (TSX: EMA) announced that it will release its Q4 2019 results on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 before markets open. The Company will host a teleconference and webcast the same day at 9:30 a.m. Atlantic (8:30 a.m. Eastern) to discuss the results.
Analysts and other interested parties in North America are invited to participate by dialing 1-866-521-4909. International parties are invited to participate by dialing 1-647-427-2311. Participants should dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. No pass code is required.
A live and archived audio webcast of the teleconference will be available on the Company’s website, www.emera.com. A replay of the teleconference will be available two hours after the conclusion of the call until March 19, 2020, by dialing 1-800-585-8367 and entering pass code 5685239.
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer