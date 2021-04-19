14:00 | 05.01.2022

Emerald Transformer Announces New Factory in Texas

Emerald Transformer, the leading solution provider for distribution electrical equipment, today announced plans to build a new factory in Waco, Texas. The five-acre factory site located at 5652 N Hwy 6 is anticipated to open in the third quarter of 2022. Stuart Prior, Chief Executive Officer of Emerald Transformer, said, “Emerald Transformer is very excited to be expanding our presence in Texas energy market. This will give us an opportunity to better serve our large customer base from a central location within the state. Adding Texas manufacturing capabilities to our national footprint will strengthen our position as the industry leader in the transformer services sector.” Emerald will continue service and support its Texas utilities from its Kansas, Florida and Arizona locations before and after the completion of the Texas facility. The new factory will initially require a workforce of between 50 and 75 employees and will primarily be focused on repair, sold from stock transformers, field service, field decommission and decommission of transformers in the Texas market.

About Emerald Transformer

Emerald is a Texas-based company, headquartered in McKinney, Texas. With over five decades of experience in the transformer services industry, Emerald Transformer is the premier solution for electrical equipment. Emerald provides a wide range of transformer services, including, but not limited to transformer repair and decommission. Our national network of factories and service centers are strategically located to serve our broad and diverse customer base. For more information, please visit www.emeraldtransformer.com.

