|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
14:00 | 05.01.2022
Emerald Transformer Announces New Factory in Texas
Emerald Transformer, the leading solution provider for distribution electrical equipment, today announced plans to build a new factory in Waco, Texas. The five-acre factory site located at 5652 N Hwy 6 is anticipated to open in the third quarter of 2022.
Stuart Prior, Chief Executive Officer of Emerald Transformer, said, “Emerald Transformer is very excited to be expanding our presence in Texas energy market. This will give us an opportunity to better serve our large customer base from a central location within the state. Adding Texas manufacturing capabilities to our national footprint will strengthen our position as the industry leader in the transformer services sector.”
Emerald will continue service and support its Texas utilities from its Kansas, Florida and Arizona locations before and after the completion of the Texas facility. The new factory will initially require a workforce of between 50 and 75 employees and will primarily be focused on repair, sold from stock transformers, field service, field decommission and decommission of transformers in the Texas market.
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2022 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer