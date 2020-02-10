15:00 | 10.02.2020

Emerson Develops Technology to Help Contractors Manage Skilled Labor Shortage

Emerson (NYSE: EMR), a leader in heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) controls and creator of top-rated smart thermostat solutions, has created new technology to help homeowners avoid costly and unexpected HVAC repairs, while providing contractors with real-time system insights that drive business predictability and service. Building on the Sensi™ suite of smart home capabilities, including its award-winning Sensi smart thermostat line, Emerson’s Sensi Predict goes to the root of HVAC systems to monitor performance, identify issues and alert contractors and homeowners to the efficiency, energy usage and the overall performance of their HVAC units. An internal Emerson study reviewed the most common HVAC failures and determined that installing this new technology could detect up to 80% of failures in these areas before a homeowner outage. This enhanced technology arrives as home improvement contractors evolve their business models to address a significant skilled worker shortage heightened by seasonal service demand and an aging workforce. Leading industry analyst groups estimate an additional 3.5 million jobs are likely to go unfilled throughout the next decade [themanufacturinginstitute.org], with more than 2 million expected to remain empty due to a skills gap. “We’ve heard time and time again that homeowners want simple and effective ways to manage the comfort and efficiency of their homes around their busy lives,” said Bob Sharp, executive president of Emerson’s Commercial & Residential Solutions business. “Sensi Predict supports this need through a real-time, connected sensor package that constantly monitors the functioning of the home HVAC system and then alerts the homeowner and/or their professional contractor to look at the system only when needed. It is much more effective than an occasional on-site service check-up that takes valuable time from both the homeowner and the contractor, at less cost to both as well.” Sensi Predict provides real-time visibility to the health of an HVAC system before a breakdown occurs through 10 sensors, monitoring 32 system functions. Remote system data provides diagnostic insights to the busy technician, reducing labor time by cutting down on the number of on-site visits. In addition to real-time performance summaries, Sensi Predict provides monthly at-a-glance reviews and maintenance tips specific to the HVAC system. It also shares alerts with the homeowner and contractor when a problem is detected with the system, providing a recommended solution for the contractor. The solution also integrates directly with measureQuick and other contractor mobile apps, enabling technicians to use industry-leading aids to diagnosis a system, confirm quality installation and receive third-party remote assistance to identify solutions for HVAC issues faster. Sensi Predict is available through your local HVAC contractor and at sensi.emerson.com. For more information, visit sensi.emerson.com.

