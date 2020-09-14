|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
16:47 | 14.09.2020
Empire BlueCross and its Associates Give Back to the Capital Region with Several Volunteer Days Events and Donations Focused on Tackling Food Insecurity
Empire BlueCross, in partnership with its company’s philanthropic arm, the Empire BlueCross Foundation, is on a mission to make nutritious food more accessible and affordable, and to improve access to food for local communities. In light of this commitment and Hunger Action Month this September, Empire BlueCross is hosting several Volunteer Day activities in the Capital Region focused on addressing hunger. Two activities took place at the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York in Latham, and a third will take place at the Patroon Land Farm in Voorheesville, in partnership with the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York.
“We are on a mission to materially and measurably improve the health of all New Yorkers, and ensuring our neighbors have access to nutritious food is at the foundation of this commitment,” said Jason O’Malley, regional vice president of sales and Albany market leader, Empire BlueCross. “It was humbling to partner with the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York as they work to distribute food to our communities struggling with food insecurity, and we look forward to working with the Patroon Land Farm to help bring fresh produce to people in need.”
Since 1982, the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York in Latham has been providing over 35 million pounds of food annually to food insecure individuals in 23 counties. Empire BlueCross volunteers sorted and packaged food boxes for distribution.
“Many low-income people struggle to keep food on the table, and that is especially true now as the pandemic has put many people out of work. We are seeing more requests for food assistance than ever before, many from people who are experiencing hunger for the first time,” said Mark Quandt, Executive Director, Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York. “We are working hard to meet the increased need during this time of uncertainty. We are able to do more because so many businesses and individuals are donating food, funds, and time. We appreciate our friends at Empire BlueCross for their financial and volunteer support, which helps us feed hungry people in the Capital District and beyond.”
In partnership with the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York, the Patroon Land Farm in Voorheesville cultivates 14 acres of fresh vegetables to provide to those in need. Empire BlueCross volunteers will harvest, wash, sort, and package produce items.
