Empire Energy Group Ltd (ASX:EEG) Carpentaria-1 Operations Update

Empire Energy Group Limited (ASX:EEG) (OTCMKTS:EEGUF) is pleased to provide an update to shareholders on the continuing positive progress at the Carpentaria-1 well in EP187. During initial clean up Empire has successfully flowed gas to surface as shown in the photo of gas flaring at Carpentaria-1 below. The hydraulic fracture stimulation spread which completed the 4-stage program at Carpentaria-1 has been released and a coiled tubing unit is finishing the initial unload of fracture stimulation fluids from the well. The Carpentaria-1 well gas contribution has steadily increased through the initial flow-back post fracture stimulation. Empire is preparing to run the production test completion into the well over the next few days in preparation for further well analysis and extended production rate testing. To view images, please visit:

https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/1T0APTRN About Empire Energy Group Ltd: Empire Energy (ASX:EEG) (OTCMKTS:EEGUF) holds over 14.5 million acres of highly prospective exploration tenements in the McArthur and Beetaloo Basins, Northern Territory. Work undertaken by the Company since 2010 demonstrates that the Eastern depositional Trough of the McArthur Basin, of which the Company holds 80% has very considerable conventional and unconventional hydrocarbon potential. The Beetaloo sub-Basin, in which Empire holds a substantial position, has independently assessed world class hydrocarbon volumes in place with a major ramp up in industry activity underway to appraise substantial discoveries already made by major Australian oil and gas operators. Empire Energy is an experienced conventional oil and gas producer with operations in the Appalachia region (New York and Pennsylvania). Empire has been successfully developing and producing oil and gas since 2006. Contact:

