Empire Energy Group Ltd (ASX:EEG) Mobilisation of Drilling Rig

Empire Energy Group Limited (ASX:EEG) (OTCMKTS:EEGUF) is pleased to announce that Schlumberger Land Rigs 183 rig has commenced mobilisation to the Carpentaria-1 well site in NT permit EP187. Empire expects to commence drilling the Carpentaria-1 well in the second half of September 2020. Civil works are progressing well in preparation for the drilling of Carpentaria-1 including water bore drilling, upgrading the access track, and preparing the well pad. In line with Empire policy, these civil works are being conducted by wholly owned and operated Northern Territory based companies and personnel. The planned 2,900m well, will be drilled, logged, cored, cased and suspended, representing a major step forward in Empire’s assessment of the eastern Beetaloo Sub-basin and the further appraisal of the known productive horizons within the thick Kyalla Shale and Velkerri Shale sequences which have been demonstrated to be hydrocarbon productive in Santos Limited and Origin Energy Limited wells to the west. Empire intends to re-enter Carpentaria-1 after the wet season to carry out a vertical fracture stimulation and extended production test. The development of the Beetaloo Sub-basin oil and gas fields has been highlighted by the Northern Territory Economic Reconstruction Commission as central to plans for a strong and prosperous industrial future for the NT. About Empire Energy Group Ltd: Empire Energy (ASX:EEG) (OTCMKTS:EEGUF) holds over 14.5 million acres of highly prospective exploration tenements in the McArthur and Beetaloo Basins, Northern Territory. Work undertaken by the Company since 2010 demonstrates that the Eastern depositional Trough of the McArthur Basin, of which the Company holds 80% has very considerable conventional and unconventional hydrocarbon potential. The Beetaloo sub-Basin, in which Empire holds a substantial position, has independently assessed world class hydrocarbon volumes in place with a major ramp up in industry activity underway to appraise substantial discoveries already made by major Australian oil and gas operators. Empire Energy is an experienced conventional oil and gas producer with operations in the Appalachia region (New York and Pennsylvania). Empire has been successfully developing and producing oil and gas since 2006. Contact:

