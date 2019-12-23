21:04 | 23.12.2019

Empire Today® Receives Better Business Bureau’s 2019 Torch Award for Marketplace Ethics

Empire Today, the country’s largest shop-at-home provider of installed carpet, flooring, and window treatments, was awarded with the 2019 Torch Award for Marketplace Ethics by the Better Business Bureau (BBB) of Chicago & Northern Illinois. As the recipient of this year’s award, Empire Today has now won more Torch Awards than any other individual company in the BBB of Chicago’s history! The Torch Award for Marketplace Ethics, the most prestigious award the BBB can present to a business, recognizes companies’ dedication to ethical business practices. Encouraging and supporting ethical practices being a key purpose of the BBB, receiving this award shows that Empire® not only believes in the high standards promoted by the BBB but also consistently acts on them and integrates them into its daily operations. “In the 23-year history of the Torch Awards, Empire is the only company to have received the award on 4 different occasions,” said Keith Weinberger, CEO of Empire Today. “Continuously striving to exceed the Better Business Bureau’s high expectations is an integral part of Empire’s mission of ‘Making Beautiful New Floors Easy.’ Our customers can trust that we not only incorporate ethical practices into operations, but that we also support organizations and activities that improve quality of life in our communities. We are truly honored that the BBB continues to recognize our efforts in these areas.” In addition to demonstrating a commitment to high ethical standards of behavior toward customers, suppliers, employees, and the community, Empire was evaluated on how ethical practices are communicated; how Empire establishes goals, manages resources, measures achievement, and allocates rewards for business and employee personal growth; and how Empire improves the communities in which it operates. Companies are judged in five categories based on their number of employees. Finalists were evaluated by an independent panel of prestigious judges from the local business and academic community. More information about the BBB Torch Awards can be found at chicago.bbb.org.

About Empire Today, LLC

Empire Today, LLC, also commonly known as Empire Carpet and for its famous 800-588-2300® jingle, has been a leading provider of installed home improvements and home furnishings for 60 years. Empire serves residential and business customers with a wide selection of products for homes, small businesses, organizations, and commercial applications. Empire offers quality name-brand products including carpet, hardwood flooring, laminate flooring, tile, vinyl flooring, and window treatments. Empire’s customers enjoy shop-at-home convenience or on-site consultations, next-day professional installation on many products, quality products at great prices, and world-class service in about 75 of the largest metropolitan areas in the United States. With more than 3 million satisfied customers, Empire Today is dedicated to customer satisfaction. For more information, visit EmpireToday.com.

