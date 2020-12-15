|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
16:00 | 15.12.2020
Encamp Captures Two 2020 Best in Biz Awards
Encamp, which offers a first-of-its-kind Software as a Service (SaaS) application and platform to automate environmental reporting, has been named a winner in two categories of the Best in Biz Awards for 2020. Both categories are in the awards competition’s North America program:
Since 2011, Best in Biz Awards have been the only annual business awards judged by independent panels of writers and editors from publications covering various business markets and geographic regions. Along with its North America Awards segment for companies in the U.S. and Canada, Best in Biz Awards extends an International program to companies around the world. 2020 marks the 10th annual Best in Biz Awards competition.
To serve as judges, Best in Biz Awards invites writers, journalists, and contributors to business, technology, consumer, financial, and trade publications. Judges are also invited from broadcast outlets and analyst firms. To date, judges have come from the Associated Press, the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, Businessweek, CNET, Fortune, Consumer Affairs, and PC Magazine, among many publications. For 2020, the panel of judges includes members from Barron’s, USA today, ConsumerAffairs.com, LabReviews.com, Wired, and other well-known media outlets.
“In this wild year (of 2020), it’s amazing to see companies still innovating, adapting, and thriving,” said Christopher Null, who covers business and technology topics for Wired. Null has judged seven of the Best in Biz Awards programs thus far. “There’s so much in the business world that is inspirational right now.”
“We’re always thankful to be recognized for our hard work and accomplishments,” said Luke Jacobs, co-founder and CEO of Encamp. “When we started Encamp, we wanted to improve how businesses work to meet environmental compliance requirements, and by extension, help them make their local communities safer, cleaner places to live. Now to be considered innovative and have our technology judged as best-in-class, it drives us to do even more to protect the environment by way of our software.”
Today, nearly 200 companies throughout the U.S. use Encamp to simplify how they manage compliance data, prepare reports for the Emergency Planning and Community Right-to-Know Act (EPCRA), and submit EPCRA as well Tier II compliance reports for hazardous chemicals.
This has made Encamp the largest third-party filer of EPCRA Tier II reports in the country.
These businesses further integrate compliance data and manage documents, reporting tasks and submission deadlines from the single modern Encamp platform. This way, they streamline the reporting process to save people hours, ensure reporting accuracy, submit compliance reports on time, and avoid potentially exorbitant fines for non-compliance.
Learn more about Encamp at www.encamp.com.
