16:00 | 15.12.2020

Encamp Captures Two 2020 Best in Biz Awards

Encamp, which offers a first-of-its-kind Software as a Service (SaaS) application and platform to automate environmental reporting, has been named a winner in two categories of the Best in Biz Awards for 2020. Both categories are in the awards competition’s North America program:

Gold – Most Innovative Company of the Year – Small (1-99 employees)

Silver – Best New Product of the Year – SMB Since 2011, Best in Biz Awards have been the only annual business awards judged by independent panels of writers and editors from publications covering various business markets and geographic regions. Along with its North America Awards segment for companies in the U.S. and Canada, Best in Biz Awards extends an International program to companies around the world. 2020 marks the 10th annual Best in Biz Awards competition. To serve as judges, Best in Biz Awards invites writers, journalists, and contributors to business, technology, consumer, financial, and trade publications. Judges are also invited from broadcast outlets and analyst firms. To date, judges have come from the Associated Press, the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, Businessweek, CNET, Fortune, Consumer Affairs, and PC Magazine, among many publications. For 2020, the panel of judges includes members from Barron’s, USA today, ConsumerAffairs.com, LabReviews.com, Wired, and other well-known media outlets. “In this wild year (of 2020), it’s amazing to see companies still innovating, adapting, and thriving,” said Christopher Null, who covers business and technology topics for Wired. Null has judged seven of the Best in Biz Awards programs thus far. “There’s so much in the business world that is inspirational right now.”

A growing list of honors

For Encamp, the Best in Biz Awards adds to its growing list of recent honors. Earlier this year, the company was recognized as the top SaaS Newcomer for 2020 by the prestigious Awarding & Consultancy International, which also chose Encamp as the 2020 Best SaaS for Agriculture and Farming. In 2019, TechPoint (a statewide growth accelerator for Indiana’s tech ecosystem) selected Encamp as Startup of the Year, while Occupational Health & Safety (ohsonline.com) voted Encamp as its 2019 New Product of the Year. “We’re always thankful to be recognized for our hard work and accomplishments,” said Luke Jacobs, co-founder and CEO of Encamp. “When we started Encamp, we wanted to improve how businesses work to meet environmental compliance requirements, and by extension, help them make their local communities safer, cleaner places to live. Now to be considered innovative and have our technology judged as best-in-class, it drives us to do even more to protect the environment by way of our software.” Today, nearly 200 companies throughout the U.S. use Encamp to simplify how they manage compliance data, prepare reports for the Emergency Planning and Community Right-to-Know Act (EPCRA), and submit EPCRA as well Tier II compliance reports for hazardous chemicals. This has made Encamp the largest third-party filer of EPCRA Tier II reports in the country.

About Encamp

Encamp was founded in 2017 and introduced the only SaaS-based end-to-end software platform and application for environmental compliance reporting. Businesses governed by Environmental Health and Safety (EHS) regulations use Encamp to understand regulatory applicability for every facility they operate and determine required compliance actions at each location. Encamp helps them meet the compliance requirements for all 50 states. These businesses further integrate compliance data and manage documents, reporting tasks and submission deadlines from the single modern Encamp platform. This way, they streamline the reporting process to save people hours, ensure reporting accuracy, submit compliance reports on time, and avoid potentially exorbitant fines for non-compliance. Learn more about Encamp at www.encamp.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201215005016/en/