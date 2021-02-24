16:00 | 24.02.2021

Encamp named one of the Best Places to Work in Indiana for 2021

Encamp, which offers a first of its kind environmental, health, and safety (EHS) compliance software product that combines data management and environmental compliance reporting automation via the cloud, has been named one of the Best Places to Work in Indiana for 2021. The annual Best Places to Work program is organized by the Indiana Chamber of Commerce and Best Companies Group and is now in its 16th year. The statewide survey and awards program identifies, recognizes, and honors participating employers in Indiana who promote leading workplace cultures. This is Encamp’s first time to make the celebrated list. The company, which was formed in 2017 and launched publicly in 2018, was chosen as one of 59 winners in the Small Companies category of 15 to 74 employees. Encamp currently has 26 employees but plans to expand its staff throughout 2021, the result of significant revenue growth in 2020. “When we first envisioned Encamp, we knew central Indiana was where we needed to establish the company,” said co-founder and CEO Luke Jacobs, who earned his B.S. in Environmental Science from Indiana University Bloomington. “Along with the state’s track record of supporting the technology sector and high-growth tech startups like ours, we knew there was a strong pool of talent here. But to attract the best people, we also knew we had to create a culture of diversity and inclusion, which is as important to us as creating technology to help protect the environment.” Best Places to Work award winners for 2021 total 125 companies in four categories based on company size. In addition to the Small Companies category, winners are chosen in categories for Medium Companies of between 75 and 249 U.S. employees, Large Companies of between 250 and 999 U.S. employees, and Major Companies with 1,000 or more U.S. employees. Winners are ultimately ranked in each category. The company rankings will be unveiled May 6 at an awards event sponsored by Ivy Tech Community College. The format is yet to be determined – either entirely virtual or a hybrid with an in-person option. Final determination will be made based on attendee safety and input of the winners. “We have many tremendous employers in the state, so it’s great to see more and more companies take part in this effort to evaluate their workplace cultures and gain the recognition they deserve,” said Indiana Chamber president Kevin Brinegar. “These companies consistently demonstrate to their employees how much they value their contributions.” Last year with the pandemic ongoing, Encamp closed its office in Broad Ripple and transitioned to a fully virtual work model. The move included a new stipend to all employees for at-home office equipment, unlimited paid time off (PTO), and other measures to help deal with the change. Yet even as a remote workforce, Encamp’s culture remained as strong as ever. As did employees’ positive impacts. The company’s revenue growth of more than 800% in 2020 included closing several new Fortune 1000 and Fortune 100 customers. Encamp also extended its standing as the largest filer of Tier II hazardous material inventory reports in the country. The company can now add being one of the Best Places to Work in Indiana to its accomplishments.

About Encamp

Encamp was formed in 2017 and introduced its SaaS-based software to the environmental, health, and safety (EHS) industry in 2018. While the company’s workforce is fully remote, Encamp is centered around Indianapolis, Indiana, and serves nearly 200 customers throughout the U.S. By way of innovation, Encamp is the first EHS compliance software product to combine a powerful data management system and EHS compliance reporting automation. The SaaS-based Encamp platform lets companies replace inefficient point systems, spreadsheets, and legacy Environmental Management Information Systems (EMIS) to manage compliance data and reporting for regulated facilities.

Culture of diversity and inclusion

Although Encamp’s workforce is fully remote, the company maintains a culture that encourages and celebrates diverse voices, backgrounds, and experiences. The company is committed to unbiased hiring practices and achieving minority representation above community averages. Encamp further supports efforts like Black Lives Matter and its own Women of EHS initiative, which recognizes women throughout the EHS industry and their achievements. “Diversity and inclusion are things Encamp has believed in from day one,” said Jacobs. “They’re cornerstones of our company, and we look to continue adding people to our team who believe in these same values. We want employees to be comfortable in bringing their authentic selves to work every day.”

Maintaining Encamp’s culture remotely

Since moving to a remote work model, Encamp has maintained its culture while prioritizing the health and wellbeing of its employees and their families. The company has intensified collaborative remote practices and emphasized staying “face to face” via Zoom. They’ve introduced remote weekly planning meetings and daily standup meetings, all on Zoom. Encamp also has things like remote happy hours and holiday parties, all-hands meetings for company announcements, and “wins” meetings via Zoom every Friday afternoon to recognize employee accomplishments and an “MVP” for the week. In addition to the all-employees allowance to purchase at-home office equipment, Encamp also now offers a continuing monthly health and wellness stipend and available mental health services. Encamp has likewise improved its employee health insurance and associated benefit offerings.

About the Best Places to Work in Indiana program

The first part of this annual program evaluates each nominated company’s workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems, and demographics (25% of the total evaluation). The second part is an employee survey to measure the employee experience (75% of the total evaluation). The combined scores determine the top companies and final rankings. Best Companies Group manages the overall registration and survey process, analyzes the data, and determines the final rankings. For more information, visit www.BestPlacestoWorkIN.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210224005096/en/