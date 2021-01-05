15:15 | 05.01.2021

EnCap Flatrock Midstream Announces the Promotions of Matthew Melton and Kyle Stelma to Vice President

EnCap Flatrock Midstream (“EnCap Flatrock”) is pleased to announce the promotions of Matthew R. Melton and Kyle Stelma to vice president.

“Since they joined EnCap Flatrock in 2017, Matt and Kyle have each demonstrated a strong work ethic and a deep understanding of our business model and goals,” said EnCap Flatrock Midstream Managing Partner and Founder Bill Waldrip. “They are very capable leaders with strong financial skill sets and a proven commitment to helping our portfolio companies succeed. We are excited to watch them continue to grow as they take on increased responsibilities.” Prior to joining EnCap Flatrock Midstream in 2017, Mr. Melton was an investment banking associate in the Global Energy Group at Citigroup in Houston, where he focused on M&A advisory work as well as public and private capital raises. Prior to Citi, Mr. Melton was a senior analyst working in the Goldman Sachs Asset Management group. Mr. Melton holds a Bachelor of Science in kinesiology from the University of Texas and an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. He is a member of EnCap Flatrock’s charitable giving committee, the advisory board of the Salvation Army of San Antonio, the McCombs Energy Initiative associate advisory council at the University of Texas at Austin, and the Psi Alpha Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Incorporated. Kyle Stelma also joined EnCap Flatrock in 2017. He previously served as an analyst in the energy investment banking group at Jefferies LLC in Houston, where he focused on M&A advisory work as well as public and private capital raises in the energy sector. Mr. Stelma holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in finance from Texas A&M University. He is a member of EnCap Flatrock’s charitable giving committee. Mr. Stelma and his wife sponsor children through SAMMinistries, a nonprofit organization that works to prevent homelessness in San Antonio.

About EnCap Flatrock Midstream

EnCap Flatrock Midstream provides value-added growth capital to proven management teams focused on midstream infrastructure opportunities across North America. The firm was formed in 2008 by a partnership between EnCap Investments L.P. and Flatrock Energy Advisors, LLC. Based in San Antonio with offices in Oklahoma City and Houston, the firm manages investment commitments of nearly $9 billion from a broad group of prestigious institutional investors. EnCap Flatrock Midstream is currently making commitments to management teams from EFM Fund IV, a $3.25 billion fund. For more information, please visit www.efmidstream.com.

