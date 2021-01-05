|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
15:15 | 05.01.2021
EnCap Flatrock Midstream Announces the Promotions of Matthew Melton and Kyle Stelma to Vice President
EnCap Flatrock Midstream (“EnCap Flatrock”) is pleased to announce the promotions of Matthew R. Melton and Kyle Stelma to vice president.
Prior to joining EnCap Flatrock Midstream in 2017, Mr. Melton was an investment banking associate in the Global Energy Group at Citigroup in Houston, where he focused on M&A advisory work as well as public and private capital raises. Prior to Citi, Mr. Melton was a senior analyst working in the Goldman Sachs Asset Management group. Mr. Melton holds a Bachelor of Science in kinesiology from the University of Texas and an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. He is a member of EnCap Flatrock’s charitable giving committee, the advisory board of the Salvation Army of San Antonio, the McCombs Energy Initiative associate advisory council at the University of Texas at Austin, and the Psi Alpha Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Incorporated.
Kyle Stelma also joined EnCap Flatrock in 2017. He previously served as an analyst in the energy investment banking group at Jefferies LLC in Houston, where he focused on M&A advisory work as well as public and private capital raises in the energy sector. Mr. Stelma holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in finance from Texas A&M University. He is a member of EnCap Flatrock’s charitable giving committee. Mr. Stelma and his wife sponsor children through SAMMinistries, a nonprofit organization that works to prevent homelessness in San Antonio.
