ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
15:15 | 11.01.2022
EnCap Flatrock Midstream Promotes Morriss L. Hurt to Managing Partner and Chief Operating Officer
EnCap Flatrock Midstream (“EFM”) today announced the promotion of Morriss L. Hurt to managing partner and chief operating officer. Founded in 2008, EnCap Flatrock Midstream provides value-added growth capital to proven management teams focused on midstream infrastructure opportunities across North America. The firm manages funds with institutional capital commitments of approximately $9 billion.
“I’m very proud to have been a part of the EFM team since our founding in 2008,” Mr. Hurt said. “The partnership between EFM investors, management teams and investment professionals has yielded tremendous successes for our stakeholders which, in turn, has benefited many others around us. Hydrocarbons remain essential to meeting current global energy demand. As a result, we believe there is a strong opportunity set for continued investment in the midstream oil and gas sector. Additionally, given the significant momentum behind the decarbonization of our energy systems, EFM is already applying our extensive experience to the development of midstream infrastructure beyond traditional hydrocarbons. I’m very excited about the EFM opportunity set and grateful for this opportunity to help lead the firm into the future.”
In addition to serving on EFM’s Investment Committee, he also serves on the firm’s ESG Committee and the Flatrock in Action Committee, which focuses on community service. Mr. Hurt is a member of the board of directors of several EFM portfolio companies, including Cogent Midstream, Ironwood Midstream Energy Partners and Rangeland Energy III. Mr. Hurt also serves as a member of the executive committee at The Children’s Shelter in San Antonio, where he is the chairman of finance and treasurer. He is a children’s education instructor at Redeemer Presbyterian Church and a member of the investment committee at San Antonio Academy of Texas.
