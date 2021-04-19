15:15 | 11.01.2022

EnCap Flatrock Midstream Promotes Morriss L. Hurt to Managing Partner and Chief Operating Officer

EnCap Flatrock Midstream (“EFM”) today announced the promotion of Morriss L. Hurt to managing partner and chief operating officer. Founded in 2008, EnCap Flatrock Midstream provides value-added growth capital to proven management teams focused on midstream infrastructure opportunities across North America. The firm manages funds with institutional capital commitments of approximately $9 billion.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220111005086/en/EnCap Flatrock Midstream Managing Partner and Chief Operating Officer Morriss L. Hurt. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Morriss joined EFM in 2008, representing our first commitment to adding energy finance professionals to our team,” EFM Managing Partner and Founder Billy Lemmons said. “He has contributed to the growth and success of our firm on every front. In his new role, Morriss will continue as a valued investment decision-maker and oversee many of the aspects of the firm’s day-to-day operating functions. Morriss is an outstanding teammate and a visible example of EFM’s values and commitment to integrity, strong relationships and performance.” “I’m very proud to have been a part of the EFM team since our founding in 2008,” Mr. Hurt said. “The partnership between EFM investors, management teams and investment professionals has yielded tremendous successes for our stakeholders which, in turn, has benefited many others around us. Hydrocarbons remain essential to meeting current global energy demand. As a result, we believe there is a strong opportunity set for continued investment in the midstream oil and gas sector. Additionally, given the significant momentum behind the decarbonization of our energy systems, EFM is already applying our extensive experience to the development of midstream infrastructure beyond traditional hydrocarbons. I’m very excited about the EFM opportunity set and grateful for this opportunity to help lead the firm into the future.”

About Morriss Hurt

Prior to joining EnCap Flatrock Midstream in 2008, Mr. Hurt was founder of The Encino Group, a boutique investment bank providing institutional quality financial advisory services for entrepreneur-owned companies. In this capacity, Mr. Hurt raised growth capital for high-quality management teams and provided mergers and acquisitions, financial and strategic advisory services. Prior to Encino, Mr. Hurt was a financial analyst with Salomon Smith Barney in New York, working in the firm’s Global Power group. Mr. Hurt earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in finance from Texas A&M University. In addition to serving on EFM’s Investment Committee, he also serves on the firm’s ESG Committee and the Flatrock in Action Committee, which focuses on community service. Mr. Hurt is a member of the board of directors of several EFM portfolio companies, including Cogent Midstream, Ironwood Midstream Energy Partners and Rangeland Energy III. Mr. Hurt also serves as a member of the executive committee at The Children’s Shelter in San Antonio, where he is the chairman of finance and treasurer. He is a children’s education instructor at Redeemer Presbyterian Church and a member of the investment committee at San Antonio Academy of Texas.

About EnCap Flatrock Midstream

EnCap Flatrock Midstream provides value-added growth capital to proven management teams focused on midstream infrastructure opportunities across North America. The firm was formed in 2008 by a partnership between EnCap Investments L.P. and Flatrock Energy Advisors, LLC. Based in San Antonio with offices in Oklahoma City and Houston, the firm manages funds with investment commitments of approximately $9 billion from a broad group of prestigious institutional investors. EnCap Flatrock Midstream is currently making commitments to management teams from EFM Fund IV, a $3.25 billion fund. For more information, please visit www.efmidstream.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220111005086/en/