20:40 | 12.03.2021

Endometriosis Foundation of America Announces First International Patient Day

The Endometriosis Foundation of America invites the world to learn more about endometriosis by joining its International Patient Conference 2021, The Path Towards A Cure: Connecting Patients with Science. The conference is in partnership with The International Society for Gynecologic Endoscopy’s (ISGE) Virtual Endo24: The Global-View medical conference March 19-21, 2021, running on four simultaneous channels in three time zones. “We’re excited to host the first worldwide endometriosis patient day and thank ISGE for their collaboration,” said Tamer Seckin, MD, co-founder of the Endometriosis Foundation of America. “This disease affects 200 million women worldwide severely impacting both their health and quality of life. Early detection of endometriosis is key as chronic pelvic pain, repeat surgeries, the inability to be intimate with a partner and fertility issues all impact patients’ overall wellbeing. Our conference offers both expertise and a support network to strengthen the worldwide endometriosis community.” This global event with ISGE President Pesad Paya Pasic is also supported and joined by featured speakers Dr. Neil Johnson, President of the World Endometriosis Society; and endometriosis global influencer and founder of the World Endometriosis Organization (WEO), Deborah Bush. Medical professionals, patient advocates, nutritionists, pain specialists, acupuncturists, and mental health professionals share their expert advice, along with patients, including actress Kym Jackson and chef, restaurateur, author and TV personality Judy Joo, sharing their stories and their toolkits for advocacy, management, and support. “We believe living with endometriosis requires a collaborative and interdisciplinary effort that prioritizes the patient’s voice,” said Margaret Caspler Cianci, Executive Director at EndoFound. “Patient Day was created for and inspired by endometriosis patients, and we invite you to share this day with your loved ones and support network. Together we can seek the information and support that the endo community deserves.” The virtual conference is offered free of charge, and available to anyone who chooses to register. To learn more and to register visit https://www.endofound.org/patientday. Social Tags:

@EndoFound About EndoFound: The Endometriosis Foundation of America (EndoFound) was co-founded by Padma Lakshmi and Tamer Seckin, MD, in 2009. It strives to increase disease recognition, provide advocacy, facilitate expert surgical training, and fund landmark endometriosis research. Engaged in a robust campaign to inform both the medical community and the public, EndoFound places particular emphasis on the critical importance of early diagnosis and effective intervention while simultaneously providing education to the next generation of medical professionals and their patients.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210312005471/en/